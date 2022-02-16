CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift variant-wise features leaked ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,746 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift variant-wise features leaked ahead of launch

    - The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be offered in four variants

    - The model will be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor

    New details of the upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno continue to emerge ahead of its launch that is expected to take place later this month. A new set of information leaked on the web reveals the variant-wise features of the premium hatchback.

    According to the leaked data, the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be available in four variants that include Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The model will be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with an idle start-stop function, details of which can be read here.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Front View

    The Sigma variant of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will receive halogen projector headlamps, LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, body coloured bumpers, a speedometer with a tachometer, a monochrome TFT display, all power windows, keyless entry, automatic climate control, rear defogger, gear shift indicator, tilt-adjustable steering, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, high-speed alert system, seat-belt reminder system, and brake assist.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Front View

    The Delta variant of the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno will come equipped with turn indicators on ORVMs, body coloured door handles, full wheel covers, a chrome insert for the grille, a seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four speakers, steering-mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and ESP with hill hold function.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Front View

    The Zeta variant of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will get features in the form of LED projector headlamps, automatic headlamps with follow-me-home function, painted alloy wheels, chrome-plated door handles, front sliding arm-rest, 60:40 split rear seats, coloured TFT display, adjustable head-rests for the second row, front foot-well lights, OTA system updates for the infotainment system, two tweeters, voice assistant, Suzuki connect, Alexa connect, rear AC vents, fast-charging USB ports for the second row, height-adjustable driver seat, telescopic-adjustable steering, engine start-stop button, rear wiper and washer, six airbags, and a rear view camera.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Front View

    The Alpha variant of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will get 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED fog lights with a chrome insert, UV-cut glass, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro + touchscreen infotainment system, Arkamys-sourced music system, HUD, cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVM, and a 360-degree camera.

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift variant-wise features leaked ahead of launch