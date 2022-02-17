MG ZS EV facelift exterior colour options leaked

- Likely to be offered in four colours

- To be launched by the end of this month

MG Motor India recently announced that the carmaker will launch the refreshed version of the ZS EV by the end of this month. Ahead of its official launch, the exterior colour options of the electric SUV have leaked and the 2022 MG ZS EV will be offered in four shades.

The current version is available in red, blue, and white colours. As per the leaked document, the updated ZS EV will be offered in red, white, silver, and grey shades. While the red and white colours have been retained, the blue shade has been axed and replaced by new silver and grey shades. However, we could expect the blue colour to make it to the final list.

Besides this, MG has already revealed that the facelifted ZS EV will be equipped with new LED head and tail lamps, redesigned dual-tone alloy wheels, revised front grille, repositioned charging socket, and tweaked bumpers. Inside, the ZS EV will be equipped with a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, headrest for the rear middle passenger, and armrest with cup holders in the second row.

Although the technical specifications of the ZS EV are under wraps, we expect MG to bump up the battery pack for the electric SUV, thus benefitting from an extended electric range. Upon launch, the refreshed ZS EV will lock horns with the Kona Electric and Tata Nexon EV.

