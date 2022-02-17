CarWale
    2022 BMW X3 diesel launched in India at Rs 65.50 lakh

    Jay Shah

    - Available in a single Luxury Edition trim

    - Powered by 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 188bhp and 400Nm

    BMW India has launched the diesel version of the X3 facelift in India with a price tag of Rs 65.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in a single top-spec xDrive20d Luxury Edition, the X3 is now available in both petrol as well as diesel powertrains. 

    Under the bonnet, the X3 xDrive20d is plonked with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that is tuned to put out 188bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. The power is channelised through an eight-speed automatic transmission that makes the luxury SUV sprint from zero to 100kmph in 7.9 seconds with a claimed top speed of 213kmph. Meanwhile, the petrol guise is offered in 30i SportX Plus and 30i M Sport that are powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol powertrain, details of which can be read here

    BMW X3 Left Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of appearance, the X3 diesel is similar to its petrol versions. It wears a larger signature kidney grille, gets redesigned tail pipes, reprofiled front and rear bumpers, and adaptive LED headlamps. On the inside, the X3’s cabin boasts three-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and a larger infotainment system that runs on the 7.0 operating system with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    The BMW X3 diesel competes against the diesel versions of the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

    BMW X3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 71.34 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 75.37 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 69.46 Lakh
    Pune₹ 71.34 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 71.78 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 66.53 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 72.39 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 66.69 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 66.52 Lakh

