Kia Carens prices hiked by up to Rs 70,000

- The Kia Carens was launched in India on 15 February, 2022

- The model is available in five variants across three powertrains

Barely two months after its launch in India, the Kia Carens has received its first price hike. Depending upon the choice of variant, the Carens will cost up to Rs 70,000 more than the outgoing prices (ex-showroom).

The Kia Carens is available in five variants including Premium, Prestige, Prestige+, Luxury, and Luxury Plus, across six-seat and seven-seat layouts. Customers can choose from a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine with a six-speed manual unit, a 1.5-litre diesel motor with a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, or a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill with a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. We have driven the Carens and you can read our review here.

Prices of the Kia Carens Premium 1.4 petrol MT 7S and Prestige+ 1.4 petrol DCT 7S variants have been increased by Rs 20,000, while the Luxury 1.4 petrol MT 7S and Luxury Plus 1.4 petrol MT 6S variant prices have risen by Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000, respectively. The Prestige 1.4 petrol MT 7S, Prestige+ 1.4 petrol MT 7S, Luxury Plus 1.4 petrol MT 7S, and Premium 1.5 diesel MT 7S variants now command a premium of Rs 40,000 over the launch prices.

The price of the Kia Carens Luxury Plus 1.4 petrol DCT 6S variant has increased by Rs 45,000, while the Luxury Plus 1.4 petrol DCT 7S and Luxury 1.5 diesel MT 7S variants are now dearer by Rs 50,000. The Luxury Plus 1.5 diesel MT 6S variant, on the other hand, is now expensive by Rs 55,000.

Customers opting for the Premium 1.5 petrol MT 7S, Prestige 1.5 diesel MT 7S, Prestige Plus 1.5 diesel MT 7S, and Luxury Plus 1.5 diesel MT 7S variants of the Kia Carens MPV will have to shell out an additional Rs 60,000, while owners of the Luxury Plus 1.5 diesel AT 6S variant will have to pay Rs 65,000 more. Prices of the Prestige 1.5 petrol MT 7S and Luxury Plus 1.5 diesel AT 7S variants have risen by Rs 70,000.