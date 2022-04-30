CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched: What else can you buy?

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    686 Views
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched: What else can you buy?

    Speak of MPVs in India and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga immediately gets a mention. Recently, the company introduced the 2022 Ertiga in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The vehicle is available in four variant options – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. To read about the new Ertiga in detail, click here. The MPV is available at a starting price of Rs 8.35 lakh and does up all the way to Rs 12.79 lakh for the top-spec automatic variant. For the ex-showroom India price of the updated Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the following are the other car options that can be considered.   

    Kia Carens (Ex-showroom price: Rs 9.60 lakh – Rs 17.70 lakh)

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Kia Carens commands a premium price over the Ertiga and it is available in five variant options – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. Unlike the Ertiga which gets a seven-seat layout as standard, the Carens is available in both six-seat and seven-seat layout options depending on the variant. Moreover, the Carens offers a choice of one diesel and two petrol engine options. That said, the Ertiga fully-loaded top-spec version is priced significantly lower as compared to the Carens. To read about the Kia Carens in detail, click here

    Mahindra XUV300(Ex-showroom price: Rs 8.41 lakh – Rs 14.07 lakh)

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Mahindra XUV300 is a popular choice in the compact SUV segment in the country. However, this vehicle is limited to five occupants. The XUV300 is available in both petrol and diesel guise. The vehicle is available in both manual transmission and AMT options. The XUV300 gets projector headlamps, LED taillights, sunroof, contrast coloured skid plates, dual-tone roof rails, and front and rear parking sensors. As for the interior, it gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, mood lighting, six-way adjustable driver seat, cruise control, push-button start, and more. 

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (Ex-showroom price: Rs 7.84 lakh – Rs 11.49 lakh)

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Here’s yet another compact SUV that you can consider. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is available in four variant options – Lxi, Vxi, Zxi, and Zxi+. The vehicle offers projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail-lights, a revised rear bumper, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and auto-dimming IRVM. Additionally, the vehicle also features the new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system and an all-black interior theme. The Vitara Brezza is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque. This engine is available in five-speed manual and automatic transmission options. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser (Ex-showroom price: Rs 8.87 lakh – Rs 11.58 lakh)

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The five-seat Toyota-badged compact SUV is available in three variants - Mid, High, and Premium. The Toyota Urban Cruiser gets a two-slat wedge cut front grille with chrome surround and grey finish. Additionally, the vehicle gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a seven-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen audio system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a smartphone-based navigation system. Moreover, the vehicle also offers a front centre sliding armrest with storage, four-door speakers and two tweeters, upper cooled grove box, and five-colour combimeter vibe lights. Mechanically, it borrows the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, borrowed from the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with similar power output figures. 

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched: What else can you buy?
     Next 
    Long-range Tata Nexon EV to be launched in India on 11 May, 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1666 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All MUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City eHEV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Honda City eHEV

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thAPR
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.84 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.21 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.44 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.90 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.23 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.75 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.36 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.22 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1666 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched: What else can you buy?