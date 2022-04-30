2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched: What else can you buy?

Speak of MPVs in India and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga immediately gets a mention. Recently, the company introduced the 2022 Ertiga in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The vehicle is available in four variant options – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. To read about the new Ertiga in detail, click here. The MPV is available at a starting price of Rs 8.35 lakh and does up all the way to Rs 12.79 lakh for the top-spec automatic variant. For the ex-showroom India price of the updated Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the following are the other car options that can be considered.

Kia Carens (Ex-showroom price: Rs 9.60 lakh – Rs 17.70 lakh)

The Kia Carens commands a premium price over the Ertiga and it is available in five variant options – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. Unlike the Ertiga which gets a seven-seat layout as standard, the Carens is available in both six-seat and seven-seat layout options depending on the variant. Moreover, the Carens offers a choice of one diesel and two petrol engine options. That said, the Ertiga fully-loaded top-spec version is priced significantly lower as compared to the Carens. To read about the Kia Carens in detail, click here.

Mahindra XUV300(Ex-showroom price: Rs 8.41 lakh – Rs 14.07 lakh)

The Mahindra XUV300 is a popular choice in the compact SUV segment in the country. However, this vehicle is limited to five occupants. The XUV300 is available in both petrol and diesel guise. The vehicle is available in both manual transmission and AMT options. The XUV300 gets projector headlamps, LED taillights, sunroof, contrast coloured skid plates, dual-tone roof rails, and front and rear parking sensors. As for the interior, it gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, mood lighting, six-way adjustable driver seat, cruise control, push-button start, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (Ex-showroom price: Rs 7.84 lakh – Rs 11.49 lakh)

Here’s yet another compact SUV that you can consider. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is available in four variant options – Lxi, Vxi, Zxi, and Zxi+. The vehicle offers projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail-lights, a revised rear bumper, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and auto-dimming IRVM. Additionally, the vehicle also features the new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system and an all-black interior theme. The Vitara Brezza is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque. This engine is available in five-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

Toyota Urban Cruiser (Ex-showroom price: Rs 8.87 lakh – Rs 11.58 lakh)

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The five-seat Toyota-badged compact SUV is available in three variants - Mid, High, and Premium. The Toyota Urban Cruiser gets a two-slat wedge cut front grille with chrome surround and grey finish. Additionally, the vehicle gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a seven-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen audio system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a smartphone-based navigation system. Moreover, the vehicle also offers a front centre sliding armrest with storage, four-door speakers and two tweeters, upper cooled grove box, and five-colour combimeter vibe lights. Mechanically, it borrows the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, borrowed from the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with similar power output figures.