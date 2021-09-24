Volkswagen Taigun launched: All you need to know

German automaker, Volkswagen has expanded its product line-up in the country with the launch of the Taigun SUV. The vehicle is available in Dynamic Line and Performance Line options. The Dynamic Line is available in three variants – Comfortline, Highline, and Topline. On the other hand, the Performance Line is available in two variant options – GT and GT Plus. The Taigun is available in five vibrant body colours, such as the Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver, and Carbon Steel Grey.

Read below to learn more about the Volkswagen Taigun in detail

Exterior

The grille gets a family-oriented design and mature design elements. The generous chrome applique adds to the premium quotient. The vehicle features large all-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, while the lower half of the bumper is a mix of black and grey elements. The GT version gets a GT badge on the grille. The Taigun features the SUV bash plate that emphasises its SUV character. The SUV rides on a set of 17-inch Manila alloy wheels that accentuate its high stance and on-road presence.

The rear section is flanked by C-shaped Infinity LED tail lamps that complete the sporty character and enhance the overall aesthetics of the Taigun. The Taigun is the first model to be based on the MQB A0 IN platform under the India 2.0 project. Moreover, Volkswagen claims that the Taigun offers the largest wheelbase in this segment at 2,651mm. Interestingly, the Taigun has achieved a localisation level of up to 95 per cent.

Interior

The Taigun gets an uncluttered dashboard to create a sense of space. However, the dashboard comprises décor inserts and smart storage spaces. For added convenience and to enrich the user experience, the SUV offers ventilated leather front seats, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, and wireless charging. Moreover, the vehicle also offers smart touch Climatronic auto AC with pollen control, an eight-inch digital cockpit, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The vehicle is also equipped with the locally developed MyVolkswagen Connect App that enables the customers to monitor their usage, asses their driving behaviour, live track information related to the car and their safety; all in real-time.

Engine

Under the hood, the new Taigun is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI engine produces 114bhp between 5,000-5,500rpm and a peak torque of 178Nm at 1,750-4,500rpm. This engine is available in both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options. The 1.5TSI EVO generates 148bhp between 5,000-6,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,600-3,500rpm. This engine comes mated to six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG transmission options. Additionally, the 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine is equipped with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) and idle start/stop technology.

Safety

The Taigun is equipped with over 40 safety features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), up to six-airbags, multi-collision brakes, three-headrests at the rear, reverse camera, three-point seat belts, ISOFIX, adjustable headrest for all, and tyre pressure deflation warning system.

What’s the deal with the warranty?

The Volkswagen Taigun is equipped with the 4EVER Care package that offers standard four-years/ one lakh kilometres warranty extendable up to seven years, four-year roadside assistance extendable up to 10 years, and three-free services. The customers can also purchase service value packages starting at Rs 21,999.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices for the Volkswagen Taigun –

Taigun Dynamic Line

1.0 TSI Comfortline MT: Rs 10,49,900

1.0 TSI Highline MT: Rs 12,79,900

1.0 TSI Highline AT: Rs 14,09,900

1.0 TSI Topline MT: Rs 14,56,900

1.0 TSI Topline AT: Rs 15,90,900

Taigun Performance Line

1.5 TSI GT Line MT: Rs 14,99,900

1.5 TSI GT Plus DSG: Rs 17,49,900