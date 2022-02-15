Kia Carens launched – All you need to know

Post much wait, Kia’s three-row vehicle, the Carens has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Kia Carens is available in five variants – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The seven-seat layout is standard across variants, while the six-seat version is available only in the top-spec Luxury Plus variant.

Exterior

As stated by Kia, the Carens introduces the ‘Opposites United’ design language to India. The vehicle is a result of a collaboration between the Kia Design Centre in Namyang, South Korea, and the Indian design team. The newly launched Kia Carens is available in eight colour options. In addition to Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl, and Clear White colours, the Carens can also be had in three new colour options – Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, and Sparkling Silver. The fascia is adorned by Kia’s signature tiger face with digital front grille and star map LED DRLs with crown jewel LED headlamps.

The side profile is highlighted by silver detailing on the window line and a split chrome strip in the lower section of the door. The Carens rides on a set of 16-inch dual-tone crystal cut alloy wheels. The rear section is highlighted by star map LED taillights and chrome rear bumper garnish with a diamond knurling pattern.

Interior

The newly launched Kia Carens offers a premium interior layout complete with multiple storage spaces and modern equipment in the form of a 12.5-inch LCD cluster with an advanced 4.2-inch colour TFT multi-information display, 64 colour ambient mood lighting, and smartphone wireless charger with cooling function. The longest wheelbase in its class has resulted in more space for the third-row occupants. Moreover, the one-touch easy electric tumble seat in the second row offers easy access to the third row.

In terms of features, the vehicle offers ventilated seats in the first row, Bose premium sound system with eight speakers, smart pure air purifier with virus and bacteria protection, and a smartphone wireless charger with a cooling function. Additionally, the vehicle also offers the Kia Connect app to offer a superior ownership experience. Safety equipment like six airbags, DBC, VSM, HAC, ESC and all-wheel disc brakes are standard across variants.

Engine

Kia Carens is available in one diesel and two petrol engine options. The Smartstream G1.5 gets a six-speed manual transmission that produces 112bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. On the other hand, the SmartStream G1.4 T-GDi produces 136bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque between 1,500rpm to 3,320rpm. The turbo petrol engine will be available in both six-speed manual transmission and seven-speed DCT. The diesel version offers a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT engine in both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic options which will generate 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 and 2,750rpm.

The introductory ex-showroom prices for the newly launched Kia Carens are as follows –

Petrol

Carens 1.5 petrol MT Premium: Rs 8.99 lakh

Carens 1.5 petrol MT Prestige: Rs 9.99 lakh

Carens 1.4 petrol MT Premium: Rs 10.99 lakh

Carens 1.4 petrol MT Prestige: Rs 11.99 lakh

Carens 1.4 petrol MT Prestige Plus: Rs 13.49 lakh

Carens 1.4 petrol MT Luxury: Rs 14.99 lakh

Carens 1.4 petrol MT Luxury Plus: Rs 16.19 lakh

Carens 1.4 petrol DCT Prestige Plus: Rs 14.59 lakh

Carens 1.4 petrol DCT Luxury Plus: Rs 16.99 lakh

Diesel

Carens 1.5 diesel MT Premium: Rs 10.99 lakh

Carens 1.5 diesel MT Prestige: Rs 11.99 lakh

Carens 1.5 diesel MT Prestige Plus: Rs 13.49 lakh

Carens 1.5 diesel MT Luxury: Rs 14.99 lakh

Carens 1.5 diesel MT Luxury Plus: Rs 16.19 lakh

Carens 1.5 diesel AT Luxury Plus: Rs 16.99 lakh