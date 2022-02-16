New Maruti Suzuki Baleno to be offered in 11 variants and AMT gearbox

- Zeta (O) and Alpha (O) to be added to the variant line-up

- CVT gearbox to be axed

Ahead of the official launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno that is likely to take place in the coming weeks, the variant names and technical specifications of the updated hatchback have been leaked. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be offered in both manual and automatic transmissions.

As per the leaked document, the new Baleno will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with an idle start/stop function as standard. The power output has also been bumped from 82bhp to 89bhp with the same 113Nm of peak torque. Another significant change is the AMT gearbox, which will be introduced against the existing CVT unit.

Coming to the variants, the new Baleno will be offered in 11 variants. While the lower Sigma and Delta trims have been retained, the Zeta (O) and Alpha (O) have been newly added to the Zeta and Alpha variants. The AMT gearbox will be available in all trims except the base Sigma version.

Based on the teasers released by the carmaker, it is confirmed that the new Baleno will be equipped with new features such as a free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, redesigned LED projector headlamps, new LED DRLs, and a 360-degree view surround camera. To know more about the upcoming Baleno, click here.