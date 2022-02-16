CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno to be offered in 11 variants and AMT gearbox

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    16,173 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno to be offered in 11 variants and AMT gearbox

    - Zeta (O) and Alpha (O) to be added to the variant line-up

    - CVT gearbox to be axed 

    Ahead of the official launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno that is likely to take place in the coming weeks, the variant names and technical specifications of the updated hatchback have been leaked. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be offered in both manual and automatic transmissions.

    As per the leaked document, the new Baleno will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with an idle start/stop function as standard. The power output has also been bumped from 82bhp to 89bhp with the same 113Nm of peak torque. Another significant change is the AMT gearbox, which will be introduced against the existing CVT unit. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Front View

    Coming to the variants, the new Baleno will be offered in 11 variants. While the lower Sigma and Delta trims have been retained, the Zeta (O) and Alpha (O) have been newly added to the Zeta and Alpha variants. The AMT gearbox will be available in all trims except the base Sigma version. 

    Based on the teasers released by the carmaker, it is confirmed that the new Baleno will be equipped with new features such as a free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, redesigned LED projector headlamps, new LED DRLs, and a 360-degree view surround camera. To know more about the upcoming Baleno, click here

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Kia Carens launched – All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Front View
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4368 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.03 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Slavia
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.03 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4368 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Baleno to be offered in 11 variants and AMT gearbox