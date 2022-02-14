New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift spied undisguised ahead of launch

- A lower variant of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift has been spotted in all its glory

- The updated version of the premium hatchback is likely to be launched in the coming weeks

Ahead of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launch, a lower variant of the model has been spotted undisguised at what is likely to be the brand’s yard. Bookings for the model are currently underway for an amount of Rs 11,000, details of which can be read here.

As seen in the spy images, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a lower variant, with the steel wheels on either side being the giveaway. While the overall silhouette of the premium hatchback remains the same, the model receives a comprehensive update to the fascia, including a set of projector headlamps, a new mesh grille with a silver insert, and a new air dam with fog light housings on either side.

Elsewhere, the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno will feature body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, two-piece LED tail lights, a redesigned rear bumper with horizontally-positioned reflectors and a number plate recess, as well as an integrated spoiler.

Inside, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will come equipped with a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a freestanding, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an Arkamys-sourced music system, Suzuki Connect (connected car features), a flat-bottom steering wheel, and revised HVAC controls.

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is likely to be a 1.2-litre petrol engine with an idle start-stop function. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Upon launch, the Baleno facelift will rival the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz, and the Toyota Glanza. The latter was recently spotted under partial camouflage, details of which are available here.

