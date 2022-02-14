CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift spied undisguised ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    19,395 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift spied undisguised ahead of launch

    - A lower variant of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift has been spotted in all its glory

    - The updated version of the premium hatchback is likely to be launched in the coming weeks

    Ahead of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launch, a lower variant of the model has been spotted undisguised at what is likely to be the brand’s yard. Bookings for the model are currently underway for an amount of Rs 11,000, details of which can be read here.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Front View

    As seen in the spy images, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a lower variant, with the steel wheels on either side being the giveaway. While the overall silhouette of the premium hatchback remains the same, the model receives a comprehensive update to the fascia, including a set of projector headlamps, a new mesh grille with a silver insert, and a new air dam with fog light housings on either side.

    Elsewhere, the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno will feature body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, two-piece LED tail lights, a redesigned rear bumper with horizontally-positioned reflectors and a number plate recess, as well as an integrated spoiler.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Right Side View

    Inside, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will come equipped with a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a freestanding, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an Arkamys-sourced music system, Suzuki Connect (connected car features), a flat-bottom steering wheel, and revised HVAC controls.

    Powering the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is likely to be a 1.2-litre petrol engine with an idle start-stop function. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Upon launch, the Baleno facelift will rival the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz, and the Toyota Glanza. The latter was recently spotted under partial camouflage, details of which are available here.

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class to be launched in India on 3 March

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Front View
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4362 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.03 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW M4 Competition

    BMW M4 Competition

    ₹ 1.44 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Carens
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.03 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4362 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift spied undisguised ahead of launch