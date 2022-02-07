New Maruti Suzuki Baleno official bookings open; to get a head-up display

- To be equipped with a head-up display

- 1.2-litre petrol engine to get an idle start/stop function

Maruti Suzuki India has officially opened the bookings for the new Baleno. The reservations for the updated Baleno that is likely to be launched in the coming weeks can be made for Rs 11,000. While the specific updates made to the hatchback are still under wraps, Maruti Suzuki has revealed that the Baleno will now get an idle start/stop function and new features.

The teaser image hints at a three-arrow design for the DRLs that will continue to be housed inside the head lamp unit. Besides this, the carmaker has announced that the hatchback will come equipped with a head-up unit displaying information from the speedometer, climate control, and more. The leaked images also reveal features such as a wider front grille, redesigned head and tail lamp clusters, and new alloy wheels.

Inside, along with the head-up display unit, the Baleno is expected to get a revamped dashboard layout with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and repositioned aircon vents with an updated control panel. To know more about the upcoming Baleno, click here.

Under the hood, Baleno’s 1.2-litre petrol engine will now benefit from an idle start/stop function. The same update was made for the Swift in 2021 and has now been carried forward for the elder sibling. The new Maruti Suzuki is expected to be priced at a premium over the current model and will continue to compete against the likes of the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, and Honda Jazz.

Announcing the bookings open for the New Age Baleno, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Baleno brand has redefined the premium hatchbacks in India. With over one million delighted Baleno customers, it reigns the premium hatchback segment and has been consistently featuring among the top 5 best-selling cars in the country. As an ode to today’s young and bold customers, the New Age Baleno is dynamically crafted to fulfil the needs of a tech-savvy generation that settles for nothing but the best. The New Age Baleno unleashes a whole new benchmark for cars by inspiring a confluence of superior in-car technology, expressive design, and class-leading safety to curate the ultimate urban cruising experience. We are confident that the New Age Baleno will turn heads and delight customers with its distinctive presence, cutting edge tech and outstanding performance.”