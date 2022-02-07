MG Astor exterior accessories detailed

In October 2021, MG Motor India launched the Astor mid-size SUV in India. The carmaker commenced the deliveries of the first batch in November 2021. We have driven the MG Astor and you can read our first-drive review here. Now, if you have booked or plan to buy the new Astor, MG is offering a wide variety of accessories to glam up your purchase. Let us have a look at the exterior accessories that can be paired with the SUV.

First up are the chrome embellishments that can be had around the headlights, tail lamps, boot, ORVMs, door handles, fore and aft bumpers, and wheel arches. Besides this, one can also opt for colourful body graphics, an extended roof-mounted spoiler, and a rear bull bar that is fitted on the bumper.

In typical MG fashion, one can also affix several badges like ‘Internet Inside’, ‘AI Inside’, ‘Morris Garages’, and ‘Autonomous L2’. Another interesting fitment is the illuminated wheel hubs with blue LED colour. These are wireless, easy to install, and powered by the rotational movement of wheels. For added protection, MG also offers body side moulding and bumper corner protection in both black and chrome, door edge guard, and paint protection film.

The following are the prices of all the exterior accessories on offer: