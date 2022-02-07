CarWale
    MG Astor exterior accessories detailed

    Jay Shah

    In October 2021, MG Motor India launched the Astor mid-size SUV in India. The carmaker commenced the deliveries of the first batch in November 2021. We have driven the MG Astor and you can read our first-drive review here. Now, if you have booked or plan to buy the new Astor, MG is offering a wide variety of accessories to glam up your purchase. Let us have a look at the exterior accessories that can be paired with the SUV. 

    First up are the chrome embellishments that can be had around the headlights, tail lamps, boot, ORVMs, door handles, fore and aft bumpers, and wheel arches. Besides this, one can also opt for colourful body graphics, an extended roof-mounted spoiler, and a rear bull bar that is fitted on the bumper. 

    MG Astor Wheel

    In typical MG fashion, one can also affix several badges like ‘Internet Inside’, ‘AI Inside’, ‘Morris Garages’, and ‘Autonomous L2’. Another interesting fitment is the illuminated wheel hubs with blue LED colour. These are wireless, easy to install, and powered by the rotational movement of wheels. For added protection, MG also offers body side moulding and bumper corner protection in both black and chrome, door edge guard, and paint protection film. 

    MG Astor Grille

    The following are the prices of all the exterior accessories on offer:

    Part Name Price (MRP)

    Mud flaps

    Bumper corner protector — black

    Bumper corner protector — chrome

    Chrome door handle

    Chrome fog lamp front

    Chrome fog lamp rear

    Chrome headlamp

    Chrome ORVM

    Chrome tail lamp

    Chrome tailgate

    Wheel arch chrome

    Front lower chrome surround

    Body side moulding - black

    Body side moulding - chrome

    Rear entry sill

    Tail lamp connector — piano black

    Tail lamp connector — chrome

    Spoiler extension

    Rear bull bar

    Elegant wave full body

    Elegant wave half body

    Door edge guard

    Hood scoop

    Side scoop

    Illuminated wheel hub

    Hood branding — chrome

    Hood branding — black

    Internet inside — badge

    Fuel lid garnish — petrol

    Autonomous L2 — badge

    Paint protection film

    Exhaust finisher

    AI inside — badge

    Chrome cleaning kit

    Car care kit

    ₹ 499

    ₹ 1,099

    ₹ 1,299

    ₹ 1,749

    ₹ 1,299

    ₹ 1,350

    ₹ 1,749

    ₹ 899

    ₹ 1,599

    ₹ 1,499

    ₹ 3,999

    ₹ 1,199

    ₹ 2,399

    ₹ 2,999

    ₹ 1,599

    ₹ 1,299

    ₹ 1,799

    ₹ 3,099

    ₹ 3,999

    ₹ 2,399

    ₹ 2,399

    ₹ 1,799

    ₹ 3,799

    ₹ 3,399

    ₹ 5,999

    ₹ 1,374

    ₹ 1,374

    ₹ 299

    ₹ 1,849

    ₹ 299

    ₹5,685

    ₹ 2,499

    ₹ 549

    ₹ 375

    ₹ 599

