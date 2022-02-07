Toyota Glanza facelift likely to be launched next month

- Will get cosmetic and feature upgrades

- 1.2-litre petrol engine likely to get an idle start/stop function

The Toyota Glanza was the first model to be launched under the Toyota-Suzuki coalition. The Glanza is essentially the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno that is soon expected to receive an update. This is likely to be followed by the Glanza facelift that could be introduced by next month. While most of the dealers have sold out their inventory, only a few are offering the hatchback with an attractive discount offer.

The new Glanza, like the upcoming Baleno, is likely to get a new front fascia, redesigned alloy wheels, and tweaked front and rear bumpers. On the inside, the hatchback could be loaded with a new free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, new controls for the HVAC system with rectangular aircon vents, and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Under the hood, the 1.2-litre petrol engine will be offered with an idle start/stop function. The power output figures could also observe a change and will be known close to the launch. Upon launch, the Toyota Glanza will lock horns with the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz, and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.