New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift teaser leaked; to arrive by the end of the month

- 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno fascia revealed in leaked teaser image

- Production of the updated model is currently underway ahead of its launch

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift has been leaked in a teaser image on social media. The company is all set to unveil the updated version of the premium hatchback towards the end of the month. Production of the Baleno facelift has already begun, details of which can be read here.

As seen in the teaser image, the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno features full LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a new grille with a chrome insert, LED fog lights, a revised air dam, and a new front bumper.

Previously leaked spy shots, details of which are available here, revealed that the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will also receive visual tweaks in the form of new alloy wheels, new wraparound two-piece LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a shark-fin antenna, and a redesigned rear bumper with reflectors that are positioned higher when compared to the outgoing model.

Inside, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is expected to come equipped with changes including a flat-bottom steering wheel, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a heavily reworked dashboard, a new instrument console, and horizontally-positioned AC vents.

Under the hood, the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno could carry on with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual unit or a CVT unit. Upon launch, the model will rival the Hyundai i20, Tat Altroz, Toyota Glanza, and the Honda Jazz.