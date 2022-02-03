New Mahindra Scorpio spotted; likely to debut this year

- Expected to be available in both petrol and diesel engine options

- To get new styling elements and modern features

Back in 2021, the new Mahindra Scorpio had been spied testing on numerous occasions. This time around, the upcoming model has been spied testing in the country once again ahead of its anticipated launch sometime later this year. It is believed that the vehicle is undergoing final rounds of testing ahead of its official debut.

As seen in the spy shots, the vehicle gets bold wheel arches, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and sidestep rails. Additionally, the vehicle will offer modern styling elements in the form of a shark fin antenna, an integrated spoiler with a high-mount stop lamp, and vertically stacked LED taillights. The fascia will be highlighted with dual-pod projector headlamps which are flanked by a revised grille with multiple vertical slats.

Depending on the variant, the new Scorpio is expected to offer features such as a sunroof, multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, roof-mounted speakers, and rear wiper with washer. The vehicle is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine option. The SUV will be available in both six-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

More details in this regard will be known in the days to come.