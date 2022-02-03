CarWale
    New Mahindra Scorpio spotted; likely to debut this year

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    567 Views
    New Mahindra Scorpio spotted; likely to debut this year

    - Expected to be available in both petrol and diesel engine options 

    - To get new styling elements and modern features 

    Back in 2021, the new Mahindra Scorpio had been spied testing on numerous occasions. This time around, the upcoming model has been spied testing in the country once again ahead of its anticipated launch sometime later this year. It is believed that the vehicle is undergoing final rounds of testing ahead of its official debut. 

    Mahindra New Scorpio Rear View

    As seen in the spy shots, the vehicle gets bold wheel arches, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and sidestep rails. Additionally, the vehicle will offer modern styling elements in the form of a shark fin antenna, an integrated spoiler with a high-mount stop lamp, and vertically stacked LED taillights. The fascia will be highlighted with dual-pod projector headlamps which are flanked by a revised grille with multiple vertical slats. 

    Mahindra New Scorpio Left Rear Three Quarter

    Depending on the variant, the new Scorpio is expected to offer features such as a sunroof, multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, roof-mounted speakers, and rear wiper with washer. The vehicle is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine option. The SUV will be available in both six-speed manual and automatic transmission options. 

    Mahindra New Scorpio Dashboard

    More details in this regard will be known in the days to come.

    Mahindra New Scorpio Image
    Mahindra New Scorpio
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Previous 
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift teaser leaked; to arrive by the end of the month
     Next 
    MG ZS EV facelift exterior and interior leaked ahead of launch

    Mahindra New Scorpio Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mahindra New Scorpio Left Front Three Quarter
