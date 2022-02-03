CarWale
    MG ZS EV facelift exterior and interior leaked ahead of launch

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    11,478 Views
    MG ZS EV facelift exterior and interior leaked ahead of launch

    - 2022 MG ZS EV gets a tweaked exterior design

    - The model could receive a revised battery pack

    MG ZS EV Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    MG Motor India began testing the facelifted ZS EV in the country earlier this year, ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in the coming months. Now, the updated model has been spotted in all its glory, sans camouflage.

    MG ZS EV Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy images, the 2022 MG ZS EV gets a flat design compared to the diamond-studded design on the outgoing model, a redesigned front bumper with a front camera, full LED headlamps that replace the projector units on the current version, new dual-tone alloy wheels, as well as LED tail lights and rear bumper borrowed from its ICE sibling, the Astor.

    MG ZS EV Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the upcoming MG ZS EV facelift will feature an all-black interior theme, a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, a fully-digital instrument cluster, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a rotary dial for the transmission controls, circular AC vents on either side and a panoramic sunroof.

    MG ZS EV Facelift Dashboard

    The MG ZS EV is currently powered by a 44.5kWh battery that produces 141bhp and 353Nm of torque. The updated model though, is expected to receive a revised battery pack, details of which can be read here.

    Image Source

    MG ZS EV Facelift Image
    MG ZS EV Facelift
    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Mahindra logs cumulative sales of 46,804 units in January 2022

    • MG ZS EV Facelift Left Front Three Quarter
