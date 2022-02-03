Mahindra logs cumulative sales of 46,804 units in January 2022

- Passenger vehicle sales observed M-o-M rise of over 12 per cent.

- Export to global markets grew by 25 per cent

Mahindra and Mahindra has listed its sales report for January 2022. The automaker retailed 46,804 vehicles in the previous month thereby registering 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Under domestic sales, Mahindra sold 19,848 units of its utility vehicles while a total of 2,861 vehicles were exported to the global markets.

Besides this, the Indian carmaker successfully delivered 14,000 units of the XUV700 in January 2022. By 2022, Mahindra is expected to launch the new Scorpio, details of which can be read here. Recently, a test mule of the electric version of the XUV300 was spotted testing. To know more about it, click here. Last month, the carmaker also hiked the prices of Mahindra Thar, Bolero Neo, Scorpio, and Marazzo by up to Rs 52,000 and you can know the model-wise new prices here.

According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We continued our growth trajectory with an overall growth of 20 per cent in January 2022. Despite various global supply chain challenges, we fulfilled our commitment of billing the first 14000 XUV700s by January 2022 and have registered close to 1,00,000 bookings since launch, a major milestone in the Indian SUV Industry. We continue to closely monitor the semi-conductor related parts issue and take corrective action as appropriate.”