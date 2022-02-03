Toyota Hilux bookings temporarily closed ahead of launch next month

- The India-spec Toyota Hilux was unveiled last month

- The carmaker will announce the prices for the model in March 2022

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has officially announced a temporary closure of bookings for the Hilux. The company has stated that the decision has been taken due to the high demand and various factors impacting the supply at the same time.

The India-spec Toyota Hilux was unveiled last month, ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in March 2022, with deliveries set to begin soon after. The model will be powered by a 2.8-litre diesel motor paired to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The engine produces a power output of 201bhp and 420Nm (500Nm for AT). The model will rival the likes of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, and you can read our spec comparison on the same here.

In terms of design, the new Toyota Hilux will feature LED projector headlamps, fog lights with black surrounds, chrome surround for the grille, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome insert for the ORVMs, LED tail lights, and a dual-tone bumper. Inside, the model will come equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather upholstery, a three-spoke steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, drive modes, active traction control, electronic differential lock, and a limited slip differential. To know about the official accessories of the Toyota Hilux, click here.

The 2022 Toyota Hilux will be offered in two variants including Standard and High, the variant-wise features of which can be read here. The model is available in five colours such as Emotional Red, White Pearl Shine, Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, and Super White.