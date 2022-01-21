Toyota Hilux: Variants explained

Toyota unveiled the Hilux pick-up in India earlier this week, ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in March 2022. Bookings for the model have commenced for an amount of Rs 50,000, and deliveries will begin in March this year.
Powering the new Toyota Hilux is a 2.8-litre diesel engine paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed automatic unit. This motor produces 201bhp and 420Nm of torque (500Nm for the AT). A 4WD system and a limited slip differential are offered as standard.
In terms of colours, customers of the Toyota Hilux can choose from Emotional Red, White Pearl Shine, Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, and Super White. The former is available only in the Standard variant, while all other colours are offered in the High variant. The following are the variant-wise features of the Hilux.
Hilux Standard
Halogen headlamps with LED turn indicators
Halogen tail lights
Trapezoid-shaped grille with silver surround
Steel step paint rear bumper
Machine-finished 17-inch alloy wheels
Electrically-adjustable ORVMs
Manual AC
Fabric seats
Centre-console box with lid
Manually-adjustable driver seat
VSC with BA
HAC
Seven airbags
ABS with EBD
Speed-sensing door lock function
Engine start-stop button
LED fog lights
Rear fog light
Cruise control
Tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Six speaker music system
Cooled upper glove-box
Drive modes (Eco and Power)
Park assist system
Hilux High
LED headlamps
LED tail lights
Piano black grille with chrome surround
Steel step chrome rear bumper
Super chrome 18-inch alloy wheels
Electrically foldable ORVMs with chrome insert
Chrome beltline
Dual-zone climate control with second-row AC vents
Leather seats
Chrome-plated inside door handles
Centre-console box with soft arm-rest
Electrically-adjustable driver seat