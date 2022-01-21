CarWale
    Toyota Hilux: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Hilux: Variants explained

    Toyota unveiled the Hilux pick-up in India earlier this week, ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in March 2022. Bookings for the model have commenced for an amount of Rs 50,000, and deliveries will begin in March this year.

    Powering the new Toyota Hilux is a 2.8-litre diesel engine paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed automatic unit. This motor produces 201bhp and 420Nm of torque (500Nm for the AT). A 4WD system and a limited slip differential are offered as standard.

    In terms of colours, customers of the Toyota Hilux can choose from Emotional Red, White Pearl Shine, Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, and Super White. The former is available only in the Standard variant, while all other colours are offered in the High variant. The following are the variant-wise features of the Hilux.

    Hilux Standard

    Halogen headlamps with LED turn indicators

    Halogen tail lights

    Trapezoid-shaped grille with silver surround

    Steel step paint rear bumper

    Machine-finished 17-inch alloy wheels

    Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

    Manual AC

    Fabric seats

    Centre-console box with lid

    Manually-adjustable driver seat

    VSC with BA

    HAC

    Seven airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Speed-sensing door lock function

    Engine start-stop button

    LED fog lights

    Rear fog light

    Cruise control

    Tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Six speaker music system

    Cooled upper glove-box

    Drive modes (Eco and Power)

    Park assist system

    Hilux High

    LED headlamps

    LED tail lights

    Piano black grille with chrome surround

    Steel step chrome rear bumper

    Super chrome 18-inch alloy wheels

    Electrically foldable ORVMs with chrome insert

    Chrome beltline

    Dual-zone climate control with second-row AC vents

    Leather seats

    Chrome-plated inside door handles

    Centre-console box with soft arm-rest

    Electrically-adjustable driver seat

    Tata Tiago i-CNG: Variants explained

