Toyota Hilux: Variants explained

Toyota unveiled the Hilux pick-up in India earlier this week, ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in March 2022. Bookings for the model have commenced for an amount of Rs 50,000, and deliveries will begin in March this year.

Powering the new Toyota Hilux is a 2.8-litre diesel engine paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed automatic unit. This motor produces 201bhp and 420Nm of torque (500Nm for the AT). A 4WD system and a limited slip differential are offered as standard.

In terms of colours, customers of the Toyota Hilux can choose from Emotional Red, White Pearl Shine, Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, and Super White. The former is available only in the Standard variant, while all other colours are offered in the High variant. The following are the variant-wise features of the Hilux.

Hilux Standard

Halogen headlamps with LED turn indicators

Halogen tail lights

Trapezoid-shaped grille with silver surround

Steel step paint rear bumper

Machine-finished 17-inch alloy wheels

Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

Manual AC

Fabric seats

Centre-console box with lid

Manually-adjustable driver seat

VSC with BA

HAC

Seven airbags

ABS with EBD

Speed-sensing door lock function

Engine start-stop button

LED fog lights

Rear fog light

Cruise control

Tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Six speaker music system

Cooled upper glove-box

Drive modes (Eco and Power)

Park assist system

Hilux High

LED headlamps

LED tail lights

Piano black grille with chrome surround

Steel step chrome rear bumper

Super chrome 18-inch alloy wheels

Electrically foldable ORVMs with chrome insert

Chrome beltline

Dual-zone climate control with second-row AC vents

Leather seats

Chrome-plated inside door handles

Centre-console box with soft arm-rest

Electrically-adjustable driver seat