New Toyota Land Cruiser waiting period stretches up to four years in Japan

Back in mid-2021, Toyota introduced the new-generation Land Cruiser in the international market. Globally, the Toyota Land Cruiser is a popular choice among new car buyers. Speaking of its success, the delivery timeline for new orders of the 300 Series in Japan now stretches up to four years. The SUV is also a popular choice in the Middle East and the delivery timelines for new bookings might be affected.

The new Toyota Land Cruiser is based on the GA-F platform, which is believed to be 20 per cent more rigid than the 200 Series. Moreover, the updated platform is also 200 kilograms lighter than the outgoing model. The SUV is available in both five-seat and seven-seat layout options. To enhance the driving experience, the Land Cruiser offers multi-terrain select, multi-terrain monitor, and a 12.3-inch display with off-road display function.

Mechanically, the updated Toyota Land Cruiser is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine produces 409bhp and 650Nm of torque. The 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbo diesel engine generates 304bhp and 700Nm of torque. Both the engines get a 10-speed direct-shift automatic transmission as standard.

Toyota is yet to officially announce its plans to introduce the new-gen Land Cruiser in India. Based on the current circumstances, the new Land Cruiser might be introduced in the country at a later date.