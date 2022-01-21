Tata Tiago i-CNG: Variants explained

Tata Motors launched the i-CNG powered variant of the Tiago in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The company also introduced the Tigor i-CNG variant, details of which are available here.

Under the hood of the Tata Tiago i-CNG variant is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that has been tuned to produce 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is the sole transmission on offer.

The Tata Tiago CNG version is offered in five colours that include Midnight Plum, Arizona Blue, Opal White, Flame Red, and Daytona Grey. Customers can choose from four variants including XE, XM, XT, and XZ+. The following are the variant-wise features of the Tiago i-CNG.

Tiago i-CNG XE

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Corner stability control

Body-coloured bumpers

Black and grey interiors

Manual AC

14-inch hub caps

Digital instrument cluster

Rear parcel tray

Rear parking sensors

Puncture repair kit

Adjustable front head rests

Tiago i-CNG XM

All four power windows

Harman-Kardon sourced music system

Two front speakers

Rear parking sensors with display

Manual central locking

Day-night IRVM

Tiago i-CNG XT

Steering-mounted controls

14-inch full wheel covers

Front and rear speakers

Central locking with flip key

Body-coloured door handles

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with Piano black finish and integrated turn indicators

Cooled glove-box

Tiago i-CNG XZ+

Projector headlamps

LED DRLs

Black and beige interiors

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Automatic climate control

Rear parking camera

Auto-folding ORVMs

Height-adjustable driver seat

14-inch hyperstyle wheels

Front fog lights

Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

Dual-tone roof (optional)