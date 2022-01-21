Tata Tiago i-CNG: Variants explained

Tata Motors launched the i-CNG powered variant of the Tiago in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The company also introduced the Tigor i-CNG variant, details of which are available here.
Under the hood of the Tata Tiago i-CNG variant is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that has been tuned to produce 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is the sole transmission on offer.
The Tata Tiago CNG version is offered in five colours that include Midnight Plum, Arizona Blue, Opal White, Flame Red, and Daytona Grey. Customers can choose from four variants including XE, XM, XT, and XZ+. The following are the variant-wise features of the Tiago i-CNG.
Tiago i-CNG XE
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Corner stability control
Body-coloured bumpers
Black and grey interiors
Manual AC
14-inch hub caps
Digital instrument cluster
Rear parcel tray
Rear parking sensors
Puncture repair kit
Adjustable front head rests
Tiago i-CNG XM
All four power windows
Harman-Kardon sourced music system
Two front speakers
Rear parking sensors with display
Manual central locking
Day-night IRVM
Tiago i-CNG XT
Steering-mounted controls
14-inch full wheel covers
Front and rear speakers
Central locking with flip key
Body-coloured door handles
Electrically adjustable ORVMs with Piano black finish and integrated turn indicators
Cooled glove-box
Tiago i-CNG XZ+
Projector headlamps
LED DRLs
Black and beige interiors
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Automatic climate control
Rear parking camera
Auto-folding ORVMs
Height-adjustable driver seat
14-inch hyperstyle wheels
Front fog lights
Rear defogger
Rear wiper and washer
Dual-tone roof (optional)