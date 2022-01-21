CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Tiago i-CNG: Variants explained

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    309 Views
    Tata Tiago i-CNG: Variants explained

    Tata Motors launched the i-CNG powered variant of the Tiago in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The company also introduced the Tigor i-CNG variant, details of which are available here.

    Under the hood of the Tata Tiago i-CNG variant is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that has been tuned to produce 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is the sole transmission on offer.

    The Tata Tiago CNG version is offered in five colours that include Midnight Plum, Arizona Blue, Opal White, Flame Red, and Daytona Grey. Customers can choose from four variants including XE, XM, XT, and XZ+. The following are the variant-wise features of the Tiago i-CNG.

    Tiago i-CNG XE

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Corner stability control

    Body-coloured bumpers

    Black and grey interiors

    Manual AC

    14-inch hub caps

    Digital instrument cluster

    Rear parcel tray

    Rear parking sensors

    Puncture repair kit

    Adjustable front head rests

    Tiago i-CNG XM

    All four power windows

    Harman-Kardon sourced music system

    Two front speakers

    Rear parking sensors with display

    Manual central locking

    Day-night IRVM

    Tiago i-CNG XT

    Steering-mounted controls

    14-inch full wheel covers

    Front and rear speakers

    Central locking with flip key

    Body-coloured door handles

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs with Piano black finish and integrated turn indicators

    Cooled glove-box

    Tiago i-CNG XZ+

    Projector headlamps

    LED DRLs

    Black and beige interiors

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Automatic climate control

    Rear parking camera

    Auto-folding ORVMs

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    14-inch hyperstyle wheels

    Front fog lights

    Rear defogger

    Rear wiper and washer

    Dual-tone roof (optional)

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    ₹ 5.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Motors launches passenger vehicle range in Bhutan

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tiago Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32169 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW X3

    BMW X3

    ₹ 59.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.39 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.16 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.39 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.83 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.16 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.21 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.86 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.11 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.87 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.82 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32169 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tiago i-CNG: Variants explained