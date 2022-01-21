CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors launches passenger vehicle range in Bhutan

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    569 Views
    Tata Motors launches passenger vehicle range in Bhutan

    - Tata Tigor, Tiago, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier, and Safari now on sale in Bhutan

    - Retailed through Samden Vehicles Private Limited

    Tata Motors has launched its passenger range of models in Bhutan. The carmaker has joined hands with Samden Vehicles Private Limited who will be the sole authorised distributor of Tata passenger vehicles in the country.

    Tata Tigor Left Front Three Quarter

    With this alliance, Tata has introduced its entire range comprising the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier, and Safari in Nepal. All the models are BS6 compliant and feature the latest ‘Impact 2.0’ design language. 

    Tata Tigor Right Front Three Quarter

    The Tata Tiago is launched at a starting price of Bhutanese Ngultrum (Nu) 7.34 lakh while the Tigor is priced at 7.99 lakh Nu. The Nexon compact SUV and the Altroz hatch are available for Nu 10.55 lakh and Nu 8.95 lakh, respectively. Climbing up the ladder, the Harrier is being offered for 18.38 lakh Nu while the flagship Safari SUV with a starting price of 24.42 lakh Nu. 

    Tata Tigor Right Front Three Quarter

    On the occasion, Mayank Baldi, Head – International Business, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, 'Bhutan is an important market for our growth strategy. With the launch of our new generation of BS6 passenger vehicles, we are all geared to claim our rightful place in the market. Engineered on three main pillars – design, safety and driving pleasure, the New Forever range comes with best-in-class features and latest tech. Nexon has been India’s first five-star GNCAP rated car, while Altroz is the only hatchback in its segment with a five-star GNCAP safety rating. The Tiago and Tigor with four-star GNCAP safety ratings are safest in their categories. With the support and commitment of our esteemed partners, Samden Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., we promise to deliver superior sales and after-sales experience to our customers.”

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Tiago i-CNG: Variants explained
     Next 
    Toyota Hilux unveiled – Top five highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32169 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BMW X3

    BMW X3

    ₹ 59.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.39 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.68 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.02 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.35 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.68 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.75 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.25 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.61 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.27 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.20 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32169 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors launches passenger vehicle range in Bhutan