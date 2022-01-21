Tata Motors launches passenger vehicle range in Bhutan

- Tata Tigor, Tiago, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier, and Safari now on sale in Bhutan

- Retailed through Samden Vehicles Private Limited

Tata Motors has launched its passenger range of models in Bhutan. The carmaker has joined hands with Samden Vehicles Private Limited who will be the sole authorised distributor of Tata passenger vehicles in the country.

With this alliance, Tata has introduced its entire range comprising the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier, and Safari in Nepal. All the models are BS6 compliant and feature the latest ‘Impact 2.0’ design language.

The Tata Tiago is launched at a starting price of Bhutanese Ngultrum (Nu) 7.34 lakh while the Tigor is priced at 7.99 lakh Nu. The Nexon compact SUV and the Altroz hatch are available for Nu 10.55 lakh and Nu 8.95 lakh, respectively. Climbing up the ladder, the Harrier is being offered for 18.38 lakh Nu while the flagship Safari SUV with a starting price of 24.42 lakh Nu.

On the occasion, Mayank Baldi, Head – International Business, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, 'Bhutan is an important market for our growth strategy. With the launch of our new generation of BS6 passenger vehicles, we are all geared to claim our rightful place in the market. Engineered on three main pillars – design, safety and driving pleasure, the New Forever range comes with best-in-class features and latest tech. Nexon has been India’s first five-star GNCAP rated car, while Altroz is the only hatchback in its segment with a five-star GNCAP safety rating. The Tiago and Tigor with four-star GNCAP safety ratings are safest in their categories. With the support and commitment of our esteemed partners, Samden Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., we promise to deliver superior sales and after-sales experience to our customers.”