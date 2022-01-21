2022 Tata Tigor – Explained in detail

- Top-spec XZ+/XZA+ receive fresh feature updates

- Continues to be powered by existing 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine

For the first time, Tata Motors has introduced the i-CNG option in the Tiago and the Tigor. Additionally, the company has also updated the ICE version of the Tigor with a revised feature list in the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ variants. Moreover, both the variants now also offer an optional infinity black roof. Changes are limited to new feature additions while it continues to be powered by the existing engine options.

The updated Tigor XZ+ and XZA+ variants in both single-tone and dual-tone options now offer rain-sensing wipers and auto headlamps. The top-spec variants now ride on a set of Sonic Silver coloured, 15-inch alloy wheels. As for the interior, the vehicle gets a premium dual-tone black and beige theme with chrome inside door handles on the front and rear, which enhances the overall appeal. To further distinguish it from the lower variants, the top-spec XZ+ variants, in both single and dual-tone combinations, can be had in the exclusive Magnetic Red colour option.

Mechanically, the petrol variants of the Tigor are powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine generating 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. It can be had with a five-speed manual transmission and AMT options.

To learn more about the newly launched Tata Tigor i-CNG, click here.