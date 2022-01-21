CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Tata Tigor – Explained in detail

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,092 Views
    2022 Tata Tigor – Explained in detail

    - Top-spec XZ+/XZA+ receive fresh feature updates 

    - Continues to be powered by existing 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine

    For the first time, Tata Motors has introduced the i-CNG option in the Tiago and the Tigor. Additionally, the company has also updated the ICE version of the Tigor with a revised feature list in the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ variants. Moreover, both the variants now also offer an optional infinity black roof. Changes are limited to new feature additions while it continues to be powered by the existing engine options.

    The updated Tigor XZ+ and XZA+ variants in both single-tone and dual-tone options now offer rain-sensing wipers and auto headlamps. The top-spec variants now ride on a set of Sonic Silver coloured, 15-inch alloy wheels. As for the interior, the vehicle gets a premium dual-tone black and beige theme with chrome inside door handles on the front and rear, which enhances the overall appeal. To further distinguish it from the lower variants, the top-spec XZ+ variants, in both single and dual-tone combinations, can be had in the exclusive Magnetic Red colour option.        

    Mechanically, the petrol variants of the Tigor are powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine generating 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. It can be had with a five-speed manual transmission and AMT options. 

    To learn more about the newly launched Tata Tigor i-CNG, click here.   

    Tata Tigor Image
    Tata Tigor
    ₹ 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Hilux unveiled – Top five highlights
     Next 
    Skoda Slavia production commences; to be launched in March 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tigor Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32169 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    ₹ 6.09 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    BMW X3

    BMW X3

    ₹ 59.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.39 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tigor Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.85 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.11 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.48 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.85 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.90 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.51 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.79 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.53 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.47 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32169 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Tata Tigor – Explained in detail