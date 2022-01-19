Tata Tigor i-CNG launched – All you need to know

- Offered in XZ, XZ+, and XZ+ dual-tone variants

- Available in new Magnetic Red colour option in addition to existing colour options

The popular compact sedan from Tata Motors, the Tigor is now available with the i-CNG option. Interestingly, Tata is also the first manufacturer to offer CNG options in the top-spec variants. The Tigor i-CNG is available in both XZ and XZ+ variants. Moreover, the i-CNG option can also be had in the dual-tone XZ+ variant. The compact sedan is now available in the new Magnetic Red colour option in addition to other colour options such as Daytona Grey, Opal White, Arizona Blue, and Pure Silver.

The company claims that the i-CNG unit utilises high-quality stainless-steel tube and fitting, and has also been tested across temperatures and pressures to prevent gas leaks. The Micro Switch switches off the ignition as soon as the fuel lid is opened and prevents the vehicle from starting until the lid is securely closed. The thermal incident protection cuts off the supply of CNG to the engine in case of a thermal incident, and the gas is released from the cylinder into the atmosphere through a special nozzle. Moreover, the system is capable of automatically switching from CNG to petrol mode in case of gas leaks. Under the co-driver seat, the company offers a fire extinguisher for additional safety.

In terms of convenience, the i-CNG unit has received a single advanced ECU unit which ensures seamless shifting between CNG and petrol and also maintains optimum air-fuel ratio for superior performance and high fuel efficiency. The vehicle can be directly started in the CNG mode and is also capable of automatically switching from CNG to petrol mode in case of low CNG levels. The NGV 1 receptacle special nozzle enables faster and safer refuelling. Additionally, the i-CNG variants are fitted with a modular fuel filter that only requires cartilage changes instead of entire filter replacement.

Mechanically, the Tigor i-CNG is powered by the existing 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which generates 72bhp at 6,000rpm and 95Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The CNG version is limited to a five-speed manual transmission unit. In terms of safety, the vehicle will offer dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, front fog lamps, reverse parking sensors, speed alerts, and more.