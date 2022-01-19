CarWale
    Maserati Levante Hybrid reservations open in India; launch in Q2 2022

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    450 Views
    Maserati Levante Hybrid reservations open in India; launch in Q2 2022

    In an official announcement by Maserati, the carmaker has opened bookings for the new LevanteGT Hybrid in India. At the same time, the brand has also declared that the SUV will be launched in the country sometime in the second quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, Maserati has already announced the prices of the Levante Hybrid; between 1.45 crore and 1.60 crore.

    Maserati Levante Front View

    The Levante Hybrid features blue detailing that characterises it as an electrified vehicle. The blue additions also distinguish the GT Hybrid from the standard Levante. It gets electric-blue touches around the three air ducts on the fender, a blue outline for the Trident logo on the C-pillar and blue brake callipers.

    Maserati Levante Front Fender

    In addition, Maserati offers an exclusive triple coat Azzurro Astro Metallic paint available through Maserati Fuoriserie. More importantly, the Levante Hybrid comes with reshaped LED headlamps and taillamps, a new front grille and 21-inch alloy wheels.

    Maserati Levante Rear View

    Inside, the cabin bears the same blue detailing as the exterior. For instance, the seats are stitched in blue while the upgraded 8.4-inch infotainment system gets a new logo. Moreover, there is a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, new connected car technology that includes wireless smartphone and smartwatch connectivity via the Maserati app.

    Maserati Levante Dashboard

    Maserati has given a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. A small battery pack mounted in the boot has helped Maserati to manage the power to weight ratio of the Levante Hybrid. Besides that, this powertrain has made the Trident faster, lighter and more fuel-efficient than the V6 model.

    Maserati Levante Left Rear Three Quarter

    This engine makes 330bhp and delivers 450Nm of torque. Interestingly, the all-wheel-drive Levante Hybrid gets from zero to 100kmph in flat six seconds and its top speed is rated at 240kmph. It will be available in a range-topping GT variant. Once launched, the Levante GT Hybrid will take on the Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne, BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

    Maserati Levante Image
    Maserati Levante
    ₹ 1.45 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
