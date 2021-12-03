CarWale
    Maserati Hybrid range introduced in India; prices start at Rs 1.20 crore

    Nikhil Puthran

    Maserati Hybrid range introduced in India; prices start at Rs 1.20 crore

    Maserati, the Italian luxury automaker has revealed the price range for its latest range of hybrid options in the country. The Ghibli Hybrid GT will be offered in the price range of Rs 1.20 crore to Rs 1.45 crore, while the Levante Hybrid GT will be available in the price range of 1.45 crore to Rs 1.60 crore. 

    Maserati Dashboard

    Visually, the Ghibli gets the signature grille bearing the iconic Maserati Trident and the new oval logo on the hood. Overall, the vehicle gets a smooth flowing design with sharp lines all around to highlight its sporty character. The vehicle also gets sleek full-LED adaptive matrix headlights that give it a strong character. The sides are flanked by boldly sculpted wheel rims which can be customised as per customer preferences. The Nerissimo package and the Nerissimo Carbon package are designed to further enhance the aggressive styling element. The rear section is flanked by a set of sleek split LED taillights and a twin dual-exhaust system with a chrome finish.

    Maserati Right Side View

    On the other hand, the Levante Hybrid offers a fine balance of performance, comfort, and practicality in an SUV form. The vehicle is equipped with full-LED Adaptive Matrix headlights and the familiar Maserati grille. The SUV rides on a set of five-spoke alloy wheels with a distinctive Y-pattern. Customers can choose from rim sizes of up to 22-inches. The rear section is highlighted by split LED taillights and a twin dual-exhaust setup enclosed in the cladding in the lower section of the rear bumper.   

    In terms of dimensions, the Ghibli measures 4,971mm in length, 1,945mm in width (without side mirrors), and a height of 1,461mm. The vehicle’s wheelbase measures 2,998mm. The Levante GT Hybrid measures 5,005mm in length, 1,981mm in width (without side mirrors), and a height of 1,693mm. The Levante GT Hybrid features a wheelbase of 3,004mm. 

    Maserati Dashboard

    The hybrid iterations of the Ghibli GT and the Levante Hybrid are powered by a 2.0-litre engine which is paired with a 48-volt hybrid to generate 325bhp at 5,750rpm and 450Nm of torque at 2,250rpm. The Ghibli GT is capable of attaining a top speed of 255kmph and is capable of accelerating from 0-100kmph in just 5.7 seconds, while the Levante Hybrid accelerates from 0-100kmph in 6.0 seconds and the top speed is limited to 240kmph.  

    Maserati Ghibli Image
    Maserati Ghibli
    ₹ 1.20 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Mercedes-Benz announces price hike from January 2022; price protection for select models
    Audi India to hike prices from January 2022

