Mercedes-Benz announces price hike from January 2022; price protection for select models

- Mercedes-Benz India has delivered 1,000 cars under the Retail of the Future model

- The company will hike prices by up to two per cent from 1 January, 2022

Mercedes-Benz has delivered 1,000 cars under the brand’s new Retail of the Future business model. First announced in June 2021, the model was launched after a beta testing phase in late October 2021. To celebrate the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, handed over the keys of the 1,000th Retail of the Future model to its owner in Delhi, an A-Class Limousine.

Mercedes-Benz India will hike prices of select models in its product range by up to two per cent with effect from 1 January, 2022. The price increase has been attributed to rising input costs and feature enhancements. The carmaker has also announced price protection for customers who have booked their cars and are waiting for MY21 cars. Additionally, customers who book a select range of cars comprising the A-Class, GLA, and E- Class up to 31 December 2021, will be offered price protection. Mercedes-Benz has also extended the price protection to those customers who have booked the GLE 400 and GLE 400d SUVs, and have been waiting since April to get the delivery of the model.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, commented, “Delivering the thousandth Mercedes-Benz within a short span under the ROTF platform strongly validates our vision of reimagining customer excellence while empowering the franchise partners financially with this new business model. It is particularly satisfying to witness our months of hard work bearing fruits in the form of successful implementation of ROTF and a high level of acceptance from our customers. It gives us tremendous confidence about ROTF as the future of luxury retail, since our customers were highly convinced with this new retail experience, which enriched their customer journey with Mercedes-Benz.”