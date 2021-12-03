Next-gen Hyundai Tucson spied testing again

- To get an exterior and interior overhaul

- Likely to be launched in the first half of 2022

Hyundai India has commenced working on the new-gen Tucson SUV in India. While the previous spy pictures revealed very few details of the exterior styling, this time around new pictures surfaced on the web leak new front grille and alloy wheel design.

At the front, hiding under the sheets is the all-new front grille. Based on the globally revealed model, Hyundai calls it the ‘parametric jewel’ design that gets integrated LED DRLs. The same pattern is likely to be carried to other Hyundai models in the coming years. The headlamp clusters appear to be repositioned vertically on the bumper. Besides this, the design for the alloy wheels has also been redesigned with a multi-spoke pattern.

At the side, the roofline arcs towards the C-pillar which again has been wholly covered. The posterior gives out no exact details of the styling. However, based on the global model, the new India-spec Tucson is expected to get new LED tail lamps with a light bar across the boot.

Although the images do not reveal the interior, the Tucson will get a completely revamped cabin that could include a new steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, and fresh upholstery.

Mechanically, the new-gen Tucson is likely to carry forward the current 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. Both the guises are likely to be mated to an automatic transmission while the diesel derivative could also get an all-wheel-drive configuration. We expect the new Tucson to be introduced in India in the first half of 2022.

Image Source