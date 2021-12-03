CarWale
    Audi Q7 facelift to be launched in India soon – What to expect?

    Jay Shah

    - To get a petrol powertrain only

    - Likely to be launched early next month

    It was merely a couple of weeks back that Audi India launched the Q5 SUV in the country. Now, the luxury carmaker has confirmed the arrival of its elder sibling, the Q7 to the Indian shores. Like the Q5, the upgrades on the Q7 are likely to be limited to fresh exterior styling, a handful of added features, and a new petrol powertrain. We expect the Q7 facelift to be launched in the coming month and here’s what to expect from the three-row luxury SUV. 

    Audi Q7 Facelift Front View

    Firstly, under the brand’s new strategy, the Q7 will be offered as a petrol SUV only. Under the long hood, we expect the Q7 to be offered in the 55 TFSI version that is powered by a 3.0-litre TFSI engine putting out 335bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. The transmission duty is likely to be handled by an eight-speed automatic transmission along with the brand’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. 

    Audi Q7 Facelift Grille

    Visually, the Q7 will get the new family face. This includes a large single-frame grille with upright chrome slats flanked by sharper LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. On the side, the Q7 will retain its athletic and butch stance while the new design for the alloy wheels and the additional silver side sill give it a fresh look. The horizontal aluminium insert on the boot connecting the tail lamps along with the new reworked bumpers lends the Q7 a modern and sophisticated touch. 

    Audi Q7 Facelift Dashboard

    The Q7 will get a thoroughly revamped cabin that will be equipped with leather upholstery, four-zone climate control, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and a supplementary 8.6-inch screen for the climate control system. 

    Audi Q7 Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    Upon its comeback, the refreshed Q7 will lock horns with the Mercedes-Benz GLS and the BMW X7. We expect the Q7 to be priced from Rs1 crore to Rs 1.20 crore, both prices ex-showroom.   

