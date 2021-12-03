Audi India to hike prices from January 2022

- Audi models to get costlier by up to three per cent

- New prices to be effective from 1 January, 2022

Audi India has announced a price hike across its entire model range. The ex-showroom prices are slated to increase from 1 January, 2022 by up to three per cent. The luxury carmaker attributes the rising input and operational costs to the price escalation.

The carmaker kick-started 2021 with the A4 facelift followed by the performance-focused S5 Sportback and the RS5 Sportback. Audi also stepped into the luxury EV space in India and now has the e-tron, e-tron Sportback, and the e-tron GT in its portfolio. The most recent launch was the Q5 facelift SUV with a starting price of Rs 58.93 lakh (ex-showroom). We have driven the 2021 Audi Q5 and you can read our first-drive review here. Other models in Audi’s India line-up include A6, A8L, Q2, Q8, RSQ8, and RS7.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi India strategy focuses on a sustainable business model. To offset rising input and operational costs, a price correction is necessary. The new price range of our select vehicles will ensure the brand's premium price positioning thereby assuring sustainable growth both for the brand and our dealer partners. Continuing our focus on customer centricity, we have ensured that the impact is as minimal as possible.”