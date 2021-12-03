Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 13,003 units in November 2021

- TKM recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 53 per cent

- The company’s M-o-M sales also grew by five per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced that the company sold a total of 13,003 units in the month of November 2021. The carmaker sold 8,508 units during the same period last year, thereby registering a Y-o-Y growth of 53 per cent.

In terms of M-o-M domestic sales, TKM sold 12,440 units in October 2021, compared to 13,003 units in November 2021, thus registering a growth of five per cent. Last month, the brand revealed the India-bound Belta sedan internationally, which is essentially a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. To know more about the upcoming Toyota Belta which is expected to be launched in India early next year, click here.

Commenting on the sales, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager(AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “Demand from the market continues to be strong which is duly reflected in our booking orders and we are trying our best to cater to these orders. Spike in both demand and orders, can be attributed to the popularity our products enjoy amongst our customers and has been further aided by the recent product refreshments, including the launch of the new Legender 4x4 and the Innova Crysta Limited Edition. Both the Fortuner and the Innova Crysta continue to lead their respective segments and we thank our customers for their trust in the brand. We are hopeful of closing the calendar year next month with growth to show in all segments including the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser, where TKM’s presence is relatively new. However, with the positive response that both the models have garnered, we are trying our best to reach out to customers even in remote locations by further penetrating our reach in such areas”.