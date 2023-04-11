Maserati introduces ‘Fuoriserie’ customisation scheme in India

- It includes three collections – Corsa, Unica, and Futura

- Recently, a custom-built Maserati Levante Trofeo was imported

The Italian luxury carmaker, Maserati has introduced a new vehicle customisation programme christened ‘Fuoriserie’ in India. Under this scheme, the carmaker provides a unique personalisation option for its customers to design and customise the vehicle as per their tastes and preferences.

The Fuoriserie programme includes three collections – Corsa, Unica, and Futura. These collections offer various options and combinations, like colours and liveries, to help customers to customise their unique Maserati products. In fact, a custom-built Maserati Levante Trofeo in Blu Denim Solid paint with 21-inch Staggered Helios wheels has recently landed on the Indian shores.

Speaking at the launch event, Bojan Jankulovski, General Manager, Australia, ASEAN and India, Maserati, said, “Bringing our Fuoriserie customisation programme to the Indian market is a source of great excitement for us. Our values of Italian luxury and exclusivity are ingrained in Maserati’s DNA, and we are proud to offer our customers a unique experience that reflects their individuality. With the Fuoriserie range, we aim to showcase Maserati’s passion for performance and power, which has earned us a stellar reputation worldwide. We are thrilled to share this range with our esteemed Indian customers.”