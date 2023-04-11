CarWale
    AD

    Maserati introduces ‘Fuoriserie’ customisation scheme in India

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    465 Views
    Maserati introduces ‘Fuoriserie’ customisation scheme in India

    - It includes three collections – Corsa, Unica, and Futura

    - Recently, a custom-built Maserati Levante Trofeo was imported

    The Italian luxury carmaker, Maserati has introduced a new vehicle customisation programme christened ‘Fuoriserie’ in India. Under this scheme, the carmaker provides a unique personalisation option for its customers to design and customise the vehicle as per their tastes and preferences.

    The Fuoriserie programme includes three collections – Corsa, Unica, and Futura. These collections offer various options and combinations, like colours and liveries, to help customers to customise their unique Maserati products. In fact, a custom-built Maserati Levante Trofeo in Blu Denim Solid paint with 21-inch Staggered Helios wheels has recently landed on the Indian shores. 

    Speaking at the launch event, Bojan Jankulovski, General Manager, Australia, ASEAN and India, Maserati, said, “Bringing our Fuoriserie customisation programme to the Indian market is a source of great excitement for us. Our values of Italian luxury and exclusivity are ingrained in Maserati’s DNA, and we are proud to offer our customers a unique experience that reflects their individuality. With the Fuoriserie range, we aim to showcase Maserati’s passion for performance and power, which has earned us a stellar reputation worldwide. We are thrilled to share this range with our esteemed Indian customers.”

    Maserati Levante Image
    Maserati Levante
    ₹ 1.45 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mini Aceman Concept interior officially teased
     Next 
    2024 Jeep Wrangler breaks cover

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maserati Levante Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maserati Levante Right Front Three Quarter
    • Maserati Levante Rear View
    • Maserati Levante Exterior
    • Maserati Levante Interior
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    122488 Views
    819 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.57 Lakhonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X8

    BMW X8

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maserati-cars
    • other brands
    Maserati Ghibli

    Maserati Ghibli

    ₹ 1.20 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    Maserati MC20

    Maserati MC20

    ₹ 3.65 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    Maserati Levante

    Maserati Levante

    ₹ 1.45 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    All Maserati-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    122488 Views
    819 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maserati introduces ‘Fuoriserie’ customisation scheme in India