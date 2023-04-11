Mini Aceman Concept interior officially teased

- To premiere at the Shanghai Motor Show

- Introduces a new digital character called Spike

Mini has officially teased the upcoming all-new Aceman Concept ahead of its global premiere at the 2024 Shanghai Motor Show. The cabin pictures teased by Mini highlight a new digital character called Spike, integrated into a new minimalistic infotainment system which is still circular and stacked on the centre of the dashboard.

Spike is a canine character inspired by an English bulldog. It guides the users through the new operating concept of the future Mini model family and acts as a dedicated Mini Intelligent Personal Assistant. The infotainment screen is OLED and its circular interface is larger and floating in comparison to the integrated one offered across the road-going Minis. The dashboard also appears to have received dedicated graphics with minimalistic steering and fewer buttons. However, there’s no dedicated driver’s display.

As for the Mini Aceman Concept, it will be an all-new product in the Mini line-up. It will be based on a dedicated EV platform built by BMW and its Chinese partner, Great Wall Motors. – And it will be positioned between the Mini hatchback and the Countryman when it arrives in 2024. It’s expected to get a 50kWh battery pack with an output of around 225bhp and 400 kilometres of range. It will be a five-door electric car and is set to get a newer design while still maintaining Mini’s traditional looks.

More details on the Mini Aceman will be revealed when the gates open for the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show on 18 April.