    Maserati Grecale continues testing; interiors spied

    Aditya Nadkarni

    71 Views
    Maserati Grecale continues testing; interiors spied

    - New Maserati Grecale SUV is likely to be unveiled in the coming months

    - The model will be positioned below the Levante in the brand’s line-up

    Maserati continues testing the Grecale SUV ahead of its debut that is expected to take place later this year. A new set of spy shots give us another look at the upcoming model, and this time, we also get a peek at the interiors.

    A first look at the interiors of the new Maserati Grecale reveals an all-black interior, leather upholstery and dashboard, a three-spoke, flat-bottom, multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters, a fully-digital instrument console, and horizontally-positioned AC vents. The centre console is dominated by a large single piece of glass, with the upper unit housing the infotainment system and the lower unit featuring the controls for the HVAC system. Sitting between both these screens are the buttons for the transmission.

    On the outside, the upcoming Maserati Grecale SUV will feature a grille with multiple vertical slats, a small air dam with large air vents on either side, LED projector headlamps, a set of new alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lights, quad-tip exhausts, a boot-lid mounted number plate recess, rear wiper and washer, a shark-fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler.

    Powering the 2022 Maserati Grecale is likely to be the 3.0-litre, V6 turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the MC20 sports car, albeit in a lower state of tune. While the Grecale is expected to debut later this year, the MC20 range will be unveiled for the local market by the end of 2022, details of which can be read here.

    Maserati Levante Image
    Maserati Levante
    ₹ 1.45 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
     Next 
    Five-door Force Gurkha spied with captain seats in third row

