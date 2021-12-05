CarWale
    Maserati Trofeo range — All you need to know

    Ninad Ambre

    date 2021-12-05

    Introduction

    If Maserati was to represent the pinnacle of performance in its cars, the Trofeo range is what it has to offer. And it's now in India as well. Like what 'M performance' is for BMW, 'AMG' for Mercedes-Benz, 'RS' for Audi, and those likes, the 'Trofeo' means trophy in Italian. Let's get into the details of why this badge is reserved for Maserati's most hardcore performance models including the Ghibli, Quattroporte, and the Levante.

    Exterior

    Starting with the exterior, every car in the Trofeo range gets a more aggressive appearance. This includes a piano black grille with larger air intakes, carbon fibre trim, and red accents to add to the contrast. While all other cars ride on 21-inch wheels, the Levante Trofeo stands out with 22-inch alloys.

    Interior

    There are a handful of changes inside the cabin with the Trofeo versions benefitting from Pieno Fiore leather upholstery with carbon trim. The interior of these cars also comes equipped with an updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Then, there are many other advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as well.

    Engine and performance

    Now, the highlight of the Trofeo version hands down is the engine. This Ferrari-sourced 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 powerplant churns out 573bhp and 730Nm of torque. Interestingly, there's also a Corsa driving mode to unleash the full performance of this fire-breathing car.

    Timeline and Price

    Maserati will offer all the Trofeo versions of the Levante, Ghibli, and Quattroporte in our country. The Levante Trofeo's price starts at Rs 2.38 crore (all ex-showroom), which the Quattroporte Trofeo and Ghibli Trofeo have been priced at Rs 2.32 crore and Rs 1.99 crore, respectively.

    Maserati Ghibli
    ₹ 1.20 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
