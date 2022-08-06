Maserati introduces a new 10 year warranty program

- The new Extra10 Warranty Program by Maserati is valid for all cars from the brand

- The program covers components such as the engine and transmission

Italian brand Maserati has introduced the ‘Extra10 Warranty Program’. As a part of the program, the brand will offer a coverage of powertrain components such as the engine and transmission until the car turns 10 years old.

Offered in addition to the existing program to extend the warranty to four or five years (known as 'extended warranty'), the new program by Maserati is available worldwide for all customers who own any Maserati model.

In terms of products, Maserati is set to introduce the MC20 sports car range in the country by the end of the year. The carmaker recently pulled the covers off the convertible version of its flagship model, known as the MC20 Cielo.