CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maserati introduces a new 10 year warranty program

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    320 Views
    Maserati introduces a new 10 year warranty program

    - The new Extra10 Warranty Program by Maserati is valid for all cars from the brand

    - The program covers components such as the engine and transmission

    Italian brand Maserati has introduced the ‘Extra10 Warranty Program’. As a part of the program, the brand will offer a coverage of powertrain components such as the engine and transmission until the car turns 10 years old. 

    Offered in addition to the existing program to extend the warranty to four or five years (known as 'extended warranty'), the new program by Maserati is available worldwide for all customers who own any Maserati model.

    In terms of products, Maserati is set to introduce the MC20 sports car range in the country by the end of the year. The carmaker recently pulled the covers off the convertible version of its flagship model, known as the MC20 Cielo.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto – What we know so far

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maserati Ghibli Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maserati Ghibli Right Front Three Quarter
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120297 Views
    789 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maserati-cars
    • other brands
    Maserati Ghibli

    Maserati Ghibli

    ₹ 1.20 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    All Maserati-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120297 Views
    789 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maserati introduces a new 10 year warranty program