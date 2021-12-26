CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maserati Grecale Trofeo debuts in spy shots

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    554 Views
    Maserati Grecale Trofeo debuts in spy shots

    - The Maserati Grecale range will be unveiled next year

    - The model could be powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine from the MC20

    Back in August this year, Maserati officially confirmed the name of its second SUV, known as the Grecale. The model, which will be slotted below the Levante, was scheduled to debut last month, but was postponed due to the ongoing semi-conductor chip shortage.

    Maserati Levante Left Side View

    Now, a new set of spy shots have emerged on the web featuring a sportier iteration of the brand’s upcoming SUV, which could be called the Maserati Grecale Trofeo upon its arrival. Spotted winter testing on the streets of Sweden, the Grecale Trofeo could debut post the launch of the vanilla model next year.

    As seen in the spy shots, the Maserati Grecale Trofeo gets a set of larger multi-spoke alloy wheels and tyres. Also on offer are red brake calipers up-front, while the posterior design benefits from what seems to be a set of quad-tip exhausts. The rest of the design elements are carried over from the standard version of the SUV.

    Maserati Levante Left Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding the interior of the upcoming Maserati Grecale Trofeo remain unknown at the moment. Under the hood, the SUV is expected to be powered by the same 3.0-litre, V6 petrol engine from the MC20 sports car, albeit in a lower state of tune. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Maserati Levante Image
    Maserati Levante
    ₹ 1.45 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Slavia – What we know so far
     Next 
    Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition — Now in Pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maserati Levante Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maserati Levante Right Front Three Quarter
    • Maserati Levante Rear View
    • Maserati Levante Exterior
    • Maserati Levante Interior
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118591 Views
    766 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.16 Lakh
    onwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maserati-cars
    • other brands
    Maserati Ghibli

    Maserati Ghibli

    ₹ 1.20 Crore
    onwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    All Maserati-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118591 Views
    766 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maserati Grecale Trofeo debuts in spy shots