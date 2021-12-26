Maserati Grecale Trofeo debuts in spy shots

- The Maserati Grecale range will be unveiled next year

- The model could be powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine from the MC20

Back in August this year, Maserati officially confirmed the name of its second SUV, known as the Grecale. The model, which will be slotted below the Levante, was scheduled to debut last month, but was postponed due to the ongoing semi-conductor chip shortage.

Now, a new set of spy shots have emerged on the web featuring a sportier iteration of the brand’s upcoming SUV, which could be called the Maserati Grecale Trofeo upon its arrival. Spotted winter testing on the streets of Sweden, the Grecale Trofeo could debut post the launch of the vanilla model next year.

As seen in the spy shots, the Maserati Grecale Trofeo gets a set of larger multi-spoke alloy wheels and tyres. Also on offer are red brake calipers up-front, while the posterior design benefits from what seems to be a set of quad-tip exhausts. The rest of the design elements are carried over from the standard version of the SUV.

Details regarding the interior of the upcoming Maserati Grecale Trofeo remain unknown at the moment. Under the hood, the SUV is expected to be powered by the same 3.0-litre, V6 petrol engine from the MC20 sports car, albeit in a lower state of tune. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.