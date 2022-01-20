CarWale
    Tata Tiago, Punch, Altroz and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 22,000

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Tata Motors announced a price increase for various models earlier this week

    - The company has also reduced prices for select variants

    Earlier this week, Tata Motors announced a price rise to an average of 0.9 per cent with effect from 19 January 2022. The brand also announced price protection for select bookings, details of which are available here.

    Tata Motors has now revealed the change in the prices for its product range, which includes all the models save for the Tigor EV. The Tiago range receives the most significant hike of up to Rs 22,000, depending on the choice of the variant, while the NRG versions receive a uniform increase of Rs 5,500. The Harrier and Safari will now command a premium of up to Rs 15,000 over the previously prevailing price tags.

    Prices of the Creative variants of the Tata Punch have been reduced by Rs 10,100, while all other variants are now dearer by up to Rs 15,900. Coming to the Altroz, the base turbo-petrol variant of this premium hatchback receives a hike of Rs 2,000, while prices of other turbo-petrol variants have been reduced by up to Rs 8,000. All other variants of the Altroz have witnessed a price rise of up to Rs 15,000.

    Customers purchasing the Tata Nexon and Tigor will have to shell out up to Rs 13,000 and Rs 15,000 more, respectively. The Nexon EV receives a uniform price hike of Rs 5,000 across the variant line-up while the prices of the Tigor EV remain unchanged.

