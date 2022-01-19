CarWale
    Skoda Kodiaq second batch to get a price hike

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    64 Views
     First batch sold out in 24 hours 

    - Available in three variants 

    Earlier this month, Skoda Auto India introduced the Kodiaq facelift in India. The three-row SUV that was priced from Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards was sold out within 24 hours of its launch. Now, a recent statement from Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, on social media has confirmed that the coming batch of the Kodiaq is likely to get a price rise. 

    Skoda Kodiaq Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Skoda Kodiaq facelift features minimal changes to the exterior styling in the form of edgier LED headlamps, redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels, and tweaked tail lamps. While the overall design and layout of the dashboard remain intact, the new Kodiaq is now loaded with features such as a digital driver’s display, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB Type-C ports, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and electrically-adjustable front seats with cooled and heated function. To know the variant-wise features of the Skoda Kodiaq, click here. 

    Skoda Kodiaq Dashboard

    Under the raised bonnet, the Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that dishes out 188bhp and 320Nm torque. The motor is mated to a seven-speed DSG unit that distributes power to all four wheels by an all-wheel-drive system. The Skoda Kodiaq competes against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, and MG Gloster. We have driven the Skoda Kodiaq and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Skoda Kodiaq Image
    Skoda Kodiaq
    ₹ 34.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    New Lexus NX 350h pre-bookings open in India

    Skoda Kodiaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 41.92 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 44.27 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 40.85 Lakh
    Pune₹ 41.92 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 42.17 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 39.11 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 42.54 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 39.20 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 39.10 Lakh

