Toyota Hilux unveiled – Top five highlights

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has unveiled the Hilux in India. Entering a niche segment that remains unexplored by most carmakers, the Toyota Hilux comes as an offering that will appeal to buyers looking for a car that is purpose-built, highly practical, and can take the unbeaten path with utmost ease. The bookings for the Hilux are now open for Rs1 lakh with the price announcement scheduled in March 2022.

Bold exteriors

The front fascia of the Toyota Hilux exudes a rugged and imposing character. The dominating trapezoidal-shaped front grille with thick chrome surrounds along with silver skid plates at the bottom make the Hilux look brawny. Then there are the 18-inch alloy wheels, chunky plastic cladding around the wheel arches, and vertically placed tail lamps that complete the imposing stance of the lifestyle pickup.

Feature-loaded cabin

Although the Hilux is aimed at being a utility vehicle, the pick-up is loaded with modern features. This includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, a power-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, cooled glovebox, and leather upholstery.

4x4 Capability

The Hilux is powered by the Fortuner’s 2.8-litre diesel engine with both manual as well as automatic transmissions. It puts out 201bhp and 420Nm of peak torque when coupled to a manual transmission while a beefier 500Nm when paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. The Hilux comes equipped with a four-wheel drive with auto limited-slip differential as standard across the range. Additionally, the Hilux has a water wading capacity of 700mm.

Safety features

The Toyota Hilux features seven airbags, hill-assist control, vehicle stability control with brake assist, ABS, ISOFIX anchor points, and front-row seats with seatbelt pre-tensioner.

Competition

The Toyota Hilux faces competition only from the Isuzu V-Cross which is available with a starting price of Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hilux will be available in three trims – Std MT, High MT, and High AT. We expect Toyota to price the Hilux around Rs 30 lakh, ex-showroom.