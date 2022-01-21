CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda Slavia production commences; to be launched in March 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    12,579 Views
    Skoda Slavia production commences; to be launched in March 2022

    - Powered by 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines

    - To be available in three variants – Active, Ambition, and Style

    Unveiled in November 2021, Skoda Auto India has commenced the mass production of the upcoming Slavia mid-size sedan. Unlike the other Skoda models that are manufactured at the Aurangabad plant, the Slavia will be produced at the facility in Chakan, Pune. 

    Skoda Slavia Left Side View

    The Slavia is the second product after its SUV sibling Kushaq to be based on the MQB A0 IN platform. It will replace the Rapid sedan in the carmaker’s India portfolio. The pre-bookings for the Skoda Slavia are already underway for an amount of Rs 11,000. The exterior highlights of the Slavia include LED headlamps with integrated L-shaped DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, and the signature hexagonal-shaped front grille with a chrome border. 

    Skoda Slavia Dashboard

    The Slavia’s cabin will be a dual-tone affair with a black and beige theme with multiple layers and textures across the dashboard. The 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the two-spoke steering wheel are derived from the elder siblings. Besides this, the Slavia will also be equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster, touch-based automatic climate control, a wireless charger, front ventilated seats, and cruise control. To know more about the Skoda Slavia, click here

    Skoda Slavia Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The Slavia’s powerhouse comprises two petrol engines. The 1.0-litre TSI puts out 116bhp and 178Nm torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The 1.5-litre mill with active cylinder technology is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. It is linked to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG unit. We have seen the Skoda Slavia in person and you can read more about it here.

    Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “The Slavia is an all-new value luxury sedan for India, specially developed and meticulously designed considering the requirements and expectations of our customers. In times where interest for crossovers and SUVs is high, the Slavia is a measure of Skoda Auto’s confidence that it is the product and not the category or body shape that will drive customer demand. We have already clocked in substantial growth over the last year and are rapidly expanding our network and customer touchpoints to bring more customers into the Škoda family. The Slavia will carry forward the thrust and provide impetus and excitement to fans of Škoda Auto India and customers looking for a set of wheels that offers a fantastic driving experience and is gorgeous inside out.”

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Tata Tigor – Explained in detail
     Next 
    Tata Tiago i-CNG – All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Slavia Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4952 Views
    5 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    BMW X3

    BMW X3

    ₹ 59.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4952 Views
    5 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Slavia production commences; to be launched in March 2022