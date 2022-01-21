Skoda Slavia production commences; to be launched in March 2022

- Powered by 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines

- To be available in three variants – Active, Ambition, and Style

Unveiled in November 2021, Skoda Auto India has commenced the mass production of the upcoming Slavia mid-size sedan. Unlike the other Skoda models that are manufactured at the Aurangabad plant, the Slavia will be produced at the facility in Chakan, Pune.

The Slavia is the second product after its SUV sibling Kushaq to be based on the MQB A0 IN platform. It will replace the Rapid sedan in the carmaker’s India portfolio. The pre-bookings for the Skoda Slavia are already underway for an amount of Rs 11,000. The exterior highlights of the Slavia include LED headlamps with integrated L-shaped DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, and the signature hexagonal-shaped front grille with a chrome border.

The Slavia’s cabin will be a dual-tone affair with a black and beige theme with multiple layers and textures across the dashboard. The 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the two-spoke steering wheel are derived from the elder siblings. Besides this, the Slavia will also be equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster, touch-based automatic climate control, a wireless charger, front ventilated seats, and cruise control. To know more about the Skoda Slavia, click here.

The Slavia’s powerhouse comprises two petrol engines. The 1.0-litre TSI puts out 116bhp and 178Nm torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The 1.5-litre mill with active cylinder technology is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. It is linked to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG unit. We have seen the Skoda Slavia in person and you can read more about it here.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “The Slavia is an all-new value luxury sedan for India, specially developed and meticulously designed considering the requirements and expectations of our customers. In times where interest for crossovers and SUVs is high, the Slavia is a measure of Skoda Auto’s confidence that it is the product and not the category or body shape that will drive customer demand. We have already clocked in substantial growth over the last year and are rapidly expanding our network and customer touchpoints to bring more customers into the Škoda family. The Slavia will carry forward the thrust and provide impetus and excitement to fans of Škoda Auto India and customers looking for a set of wheels that offers a fantastic driving experience and is gorgeous inside out.”