Audi Q7 facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 79.99 lakh

- The 2022 Audi Q7 is offered in two variants

- The updated model is powered by a 335bhp 3.0-litre, TFSI, V6 petrol engine

Audi India has introduced the facelifted Q7 in the country, with introductory prices starting at Rs 79.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which receives an updated exterior design and a new petrol engine, is offered in two variants including Premium Plus and Technology, the variant-wise features of which can be read here.

Changes to the exterior design of the new Audi Q7 facelift include a new single-frame grille with vertical slats, matrix LED headlamps, a redesigned front bumper, new 19-inch alloy wheels, tweaked LED tail lights, and a silver insert for the bootlid.

Inside, the 2022 Audi Q7 gets feature updates in the form of a panoramic sunroof, virtual cockpit, four-zone climate control, cruise control, a large touchscreen infotainment system, touch controls for the HVAC system, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats, adaptive air suspension, and eight airbags.

Propelling the Audi Q7 facelift is a 3.0-litre, V6, TFSI petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system. We have driven the Q7 facelift and you can read our review here.

The following are the variant-wise introductory prices of the new Audi Q7 facelift (ex-showroom):

Q7 facelift Premium Plus: Rs 79.99 lakh

Q7 facelift Technology: Rs 88.33 lakh