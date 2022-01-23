Spec comparison: Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

The Japanese automaker, Toyota has unveiled the globally popular Hilux SUV in India ahead of the price announcement in March 2022. Interested customers can book the vehicle with a token amount of Rs one lakh. Globally, the Hilux is one of the most preferred pick-up and it will soon compete against the likes of Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in India, which until now enjoyed an upper hand in this segment.

The key feature differences between the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross are as follows –

Exterior

The Toyota Hilux features the traditional fascia complete with a muscular bonnet line and piano black Trapezoidal grille with a thick chrome frame that gives it a sophisticated feel. The pick-up truck rides on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels with a super chrome finish. Additionally, the vehicle gets sharp swept back LED headlights and LED rear combi-lamps with an iconic nigh-time signature that completes the modern look.

On the other hand, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross takes its styling inspiration from the ‘Cyborg – Orca’. The vehicle gets strong masculine character lines all around and get premium features like LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, chrome-embellishment grille, and fog lamps. The vehicle rides on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, side step, and a shark fin antenna with a gun-metal finish.

Interior

As for the interior, the Toyota Hilux offers eight-inch Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with Smartphone base navigation for added convenience. The automatic variant offers premium leather seats. Additional feature highlights include front centre sliding armrest with storage, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an upper cooled glove box. As for convenience, the Hilux offers cruise control, dual-zone automatic AC, smart entry with engine push start/stop button, eight-way powered driver seat, and electrically adjustable and retracting ORVMs.

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross also offers a modest set of features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sporty black and dual-tone brown and grey leather seat options, 3D electro-luminescent instrument cluster with multi-information display, electrically adjustable driver seat, power-adjustable and foldable, cruise control, and 60:40 rear seats, and more.

Safety

The Toyota Hilux is equipped with features like seven SRS airbags, vehicle stability control, hill assist control, electrochromic IRVM, and front and rear parking sensor with MID indication. Moreover, it also gets hill assist control, anti-theft control, ISOFIX, emergency braking signal, and more.

In terms of safety, the D-Max V-Cross offers ABS with EBD, EBA, brake override system, dual front airbags, rearview camera with sensors, ISOFIX, rear defogger, ESC, TCS, hill descent control, dual front airbags, side and curtain airbags, steel underbody protection and more.

Engine

The Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that is paired to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The power output is rated at 201bhp and 420Nm (500Nm for the AT). The four-wheel drivetrain is standard across the variant line-up.

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is powered by the 1.9-litre diesel engine which generates 161bhp at 3,600rpm and 360Nm of torque at 360Nm between 2,000-2,500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual and automatic options. The pick-up truck is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 options.

Conclusion

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is available at a starting price of Rs 22.02 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices for the Toyota Hilux are yet to be announced and the pricing will be one of the important factors which will decide its success in the Indian market. Globally, the Hilux is a popular choice in its segment and is backed by a strong legacy.