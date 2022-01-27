Toyota Hilux accessories list revealed ahead of launch

The Japanese automaker, Toyota recently revealed the Hilux pick-up in India ahead of its price announcement in March. Deliveries for the vehicle will commence in April 2022. At the time of launch, the vehicle will be available in Standard and High variants. Ahead of its official launch, Toyota has revealed the accessories list for the Hilux. Read below to learn more about them.

Accessories –

– Tent with canopy

– Stylish roll bar and over fender

– Tailgate assist

– Wireless charger

– TPMS and air compressor

– Front under-run

– Tonneau cover

The upcoming Toyota Hilux pick-up will be powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine which comes mated to a six-speed manual unit and an optional six-speed torque converter automatic unit. This engine produces 201bhp at 3,400rpm and 420Nm between 1,400 - 3,400rpm (500Nm between 1,600 - 2,800rpm for the AT). To read about the Toyota Hilux in detail, click here.

The safety feature list includes up to seven SRS airbags, vehicle stability control, hill assist control, anti-theft alarm, ISOFIX, emergency braking signal, front row seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiter, and impact-absorbing structure. Additionally, the Hilux also offers electrochromic IRVM and Park Assist featuring a back monitor, and front and rear sensors with MID indication.