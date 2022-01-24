Toyota Hilux unveiled – All you need to know

Toyota has officially raised the curtains off the India-bound Hilux pick-up. The ex-showroom prices will be announced in March, and its deliveries will commence in April 2022. At the time of launch, the Toyota Hilux will be available in both Standard and High variants. The Japanese automaker claims that the Hilux cumulative sales from over 180 countries have surpassed the 20 million units mark.

Exterior

Starting with the dimensions, the Toyota Hilux has a length of 5,325mm, a width of 1,855mm, and a height of 1,815mm. The pick-up has a wheelbase of 3,085mm. The fascia is highlighted by a bold piano black trapezoidal grille featuring thick chrome surrounds, which is further complemented by LED headlamps with chrome accents. Moreover, the LED DRLs and turn indicators are located within the headlamps. The vehicle rides on a set of 18-inch super chrome finish alloy wheels, while the rear is highlighted by LED rear combination lamps. Additionally, the front and rear LED fog lamps in the Hilux get chrome accents that highlight its rugged character. Depending on the variant, customers can choose from Emotional Red, White Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Super White, and Gray Metallic.

Interior

The automatic variant gets premium leather seats and a front centre sliding armrest with storage. The vehicle additionally offers a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an eight-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and smartphone-based navigation. For convenience, the Hilux also offers an upper cooled glove box, dual-zone fully automatic AC, smart entry with engine push start/stop button, cruise control, eight-way powered driver seat, and electrically adjustable and retracting ORVMs.

Engine

The Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that is paired to a six-speed manual unit and an optional six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The power output is rated at 201bhp at 3,400rpm and 420Nm between 1,400 - 3,400rpm (500Nm between 1,600 - 2,800rpm for the AT). The automatic option is available only in the High variant. The four-wheel drivetrain is standard across the variant line-up.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Hilux offers up to seven SRS airbags, vehicle stability control, hill assist control, anti-theft alarm, ISOFIX, emergency braking signal, front row seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiter, and impact-absorbing structure. Additionally, the Hilux also offers electrochromic IRVM and Park Assist featuring a back monitor, and front and rear sensors with MID indication.

Post-launch, the Toyota Hilux will compete against the likes of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in India. To learn more about the key differences between these two models, click here.