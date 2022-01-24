CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota Hilux unveiled – All you need to know

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    12,536 Views
    Toyota Hilux unveiled – All you need to know

    Toyota has officially raised the curtains off the India-bound Hilux pick-up. The ex-showroom prices will be announced in March, and its deliveries will commence in April 2022. At the time of launch, the Toyota Hilux will be available in both Standard and High variants. The Japanese automaker claims that the Hilux cumulative sales from over 180 countries have surpassed the 20 million units mark.

    Read below to learn more about the Toyota Hilux in detail – 

    Exterior

    Starting with the dimensions, the Toyota Hilux has a length of 5,325mm, a width of 1,855mm, and a height of 1,815mm. The pick-up has a wheelbase of 3,085mm. The fascia is highlighted by a bold piano black trapezoidal grille featuring thick chrome surrounds, which is further complemented by LED headlamps with chrome accents. Moreover, the LED DRLs and turn indicators are located within the headlamps. The vehicle rides on a set of 18-inch super chrome finish alloy wheels, while the rear is highlighted by LED rear combination lamps. Additionally, the front and rear LED fog lamps in the Hilux get chrome accents that highlight its rugged character. Depending on the variant, customers can choose from Emotional Red, White Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Super White, and Gray Metallic. 

    Toyota Hilux Right Rear Three Quarter

    Interior

    The automatic variant gets premium leather seats and a front centre sliding armrest with storage. The vehicle additionally offers a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an eight-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and smartphone-based navigation. For convenience, the Hilux also offers an upper cooled glove box, dual-zone fully automatic AC, smart entry with engine push start/stop button, cruise control, eight-way powered driver seat, and electrically adjustable and retracting ORVMs. 

    Engine 

    The Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that is paired to a six-speed manual unit and an optional six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The power output is rated at 201bhp at 3,400rpm and 420Nm between 1,400 - 3,400rpm (500Nm between 1,600 - 2,800rpm for the AT). The automatic option is available only in the High variant. The four-wheel drivetrain is standard across the variant line-up.       

    Toyota Hilux Dashboard

    Safety

    In terms of safety, the Hilux offers up to seven SRS airbags, vehicle stability control, hill assist control, anti-theft alarm, ISOFIX, emergency braking signal, front row seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiter, and impact-absorbing structure. Additionally, the Hilux also offers electrochromic IRVM and Park Assist featuring a back monitor, and front and rear sensors with MID indication. 

    Post-launch, the Toyota Hilux will compete against the likes of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in India. To learn more about the key differences between these two models, click here

    Toyota Hilux Image
    Toyota Hilux
    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Audi Q7 facelift to be launched in India on 3 February, 2022
     Next 
    Spec comparison – Tata Tigor CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Hilux Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Toyota Hilux Left Front Three Quarter
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1500 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • TRUCKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Isuzu D-Max

    Isuzu D-Max

    ₹ 19.03 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Truck Cars
    BMW X3

    BMW X3

    ₹ 59.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 31.38 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1500 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Hilux unveiled – All you need to know