CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift begins testing

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    270 Views
    New Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift begins testing

    - The facelifted Mercedes-Benz G-Class gets a revised exterior design

    - The model is expected to receive the MBUX system on the inside

    Mercedes-Benz has begun testing the G-Class facelift, evident from the new spy photos taken during the model’s winter test runs. The test mule in question is likely to be the G550 variant, looking at the horizontal slats on the grille.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Right Front Three Quarter

    While the new-gen Mercedes-Benz G-Class was introduced in 2018, the company has already begun working on an update for the model, which is expected to arrive sometime in early 2023. As seen in the spy images here, the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class will get updates to the exterior design, including the front, rear, as well as the side profile.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Right Side View

    Up-front, we expect the 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class to get a revised hood and a redesigned bumper. On either side, changes to the design of the SUV could be limited to tweaked fender flares and a set of new alloy wheels. At the rear, the model is likely to benefit from a set of reworked tail lights and a refreshed bumper. 

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Right Rear Three Quarter

    Changes to the interior of the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class could arrive in the form of the MBUX system, as the G-Class is the only model that is yet to receive this significant update. An update to the centre console or dashboard cannot be ruled out at the moment.

    Under the hood, we expect the upcoming Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift to be offered with the same set of engines as the outgoing model. This would vary from region to region, and the India-spec model could carry on in the G63 and G350d guise, when it arrives late next year.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    ₹ 1.64 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Toyota Hilux accessories list revealed ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mercedes-Benz G-Class Exterior
    • Mercedes-Benz G-Class Exterior
    • Mercedes-Benz G-Class Exterior
    • Mercedes-Benz G-Class Exterior
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    771 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X3

    BMW X3

    ₹ 59.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 41.54 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.94 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 2.06 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.94 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.96 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.96 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.90 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.98 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.82 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.86 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    771 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift begins testing