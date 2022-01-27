New Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift begins testing

- The facelifted Mercedes-Benz G-Class gets a revised exterior design

- The model is expected to receive the MBUX system on the inside

Mercedes-Benz has begun testing the G-Class facelift, evident from the new spy photos taken during the model’s winter test runs. The test mule in question is likely to be the G550 variant, looking at the horizontal slats on the grille.

While the new-gen Mercedes-Benz G-Class was introduced in 2018, the company has already begun working on an update for the model, which is expected to arrive sometime in early 2023. As seen in the spy images here, the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class will get updates to the exterior design, including the front, rear, as well as the side profile.

Up-front, we expect the 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class to get a revised hood and a redesigned bumper. On either side, changes to the design of the SUV could be limited to tweaked fender flares and a set of new alloy wheels. At the rear, the model is likely to benefit from a set of reworked tail lights and a refreshed bumper.

Changes to the interior of the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class could arrive in the form of the MBUX system, as the G-Class is the only model that is yet to receive this significant update. An update to the centre console or dashboard cannot be ruled out at the moment.

Under the hood, we expect the upcoming Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift to be offered with the same set of engines as the outgoing model. This would vary from region to region, and the India-spec model could carry on in the G63 and G350d guise, when it arrives late next year.