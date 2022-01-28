Volkswagen Vento Comfortline and Vento Highline Plus MT variants discontinued

Volkswagen has delisted the Vento Comfortline and Vento Highline Plus manual transmission variants from its website. However, the brand has not made any official announcement about the discontinuation of these trims.

With the phase-out of the Vento Comfortline MT and Highline Plus MT variants, the Vento is now only offered in the Highline MT, Highline AT and the Highline Plus AT trims. Besides this, VW is also offering the Vento Highline AT Matt Edition and Highline Plus AT Matt Edition. Meanwhile, the Vento has a waiting period of about three months.

Ahead of the global debut of the all-new Virtus sedan, Volkswagen is most likely to discontinue the Vento. The Virtus will probably be unveiled in a couple of months, followed by its launch in the Indian market later. Like the Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, the Virtus also uses the MQB A0 IN platform.

Having said that, select Volkswagen dealerships are still accepting bookings for the entry-level Vento variants such as the Vento Comfortline MT and HIghline Plus MT. It is also interesting to note that the booking amount for the Vento can be transferred to the Virtus, according to some dealers.

The Vento gets a 999cc, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine mated to either a six-speed manual or a torque-convertor automatic transmission. It produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque.