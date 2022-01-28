CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volkswagen Vento Comfortline and Vento Highline Plus MT variants discontinued

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    9,271 Views
    Volkswagen Vento Comfortline and Vento Highline Plus MT variants discontinued

    Volkswagen has delisted the Vento Comfortline and Vento Highline Plus manual transmission variants from its website. However, the brand has not made any official announcement about the discontinuation of these trims.

    With the phase-out of the Vento Comfortline MT and Highline Plus MT variants, the Vento is now only offered in the Highline MT, Highline AT and the Highline Plus AT trims. Besides this, VW is also offering the Vento Highline AT Matt Edition and Highline Plus AT Matt Edition. Meanwhile, the Vento has a waiting period of about three months.

    Volkswagen Vento Dashboard

    Ahead of the global debut of the all-new Virtus sedan, Volkswagen is most likely to discontinue the Vento. The Virtus will probably be unveiled in a couple of months, followed by its launch in the Indian market later. Like the Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, the Virtus also uses the MQB A0 IN platform.

    Having said that, select Volkswagen dealerships are still accepting bookings for the entry-level Vento variants such as the Vento Comfortline MT and HIghline Plus MT. It is also interesting to note that the booking amount for the Vento can be transferred to the Virtus, according to some dealers.

    Volkswagen Vento Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Vento gets a 999cc, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine mated to either a six-speed manual or a torque-convertor automatic transmission. It produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque.

    Volkswagen Vento Image
    Volkswagen Vento
    ₹ 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift begins testing

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Vento Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2212 Views
    26 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    BMW X3

    BMW X3

    ₹ 59.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Vento Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.71 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.03 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.51 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.66 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.96 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.21 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.63 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.01 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.00 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2212 Views
    26 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Vento Comfortline and Vento Highline Plus MT variants discontinued