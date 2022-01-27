2022 Skoda Kodiaq - What else can you buy?

Skoda started its new year in India with the launch of the hotter Kodiaq facelift on 10 January. Available in three trims: Style, Sportline and L&K, the Kodiaq comes with plenty of features and is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 188bhp/320Nm. Also, Skoda offers a 4x4 system. Given that the first batch of the SUV is already sold out, here is a list of the substitutes for the Kodiaq that you should consider.

MG Gloster

The Gloster came to India in October 2020, and it was the first car in the country to feature Level-1 Autonomy. The SUV comes powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine available with either single or twin-turbo versions with power outputs rated at 165bhp/375Nm and 215bhp/480Nm, respectively. Both are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. MG has also given a 4x4 system.

It measures just under five metres with a 2,950mm wheelbase. Thus the Gloster is the longest SUV in its segment. Unlike the seven-seat layout in the Kodiaq, MG offers a choice of six and seven-seat layout options. That said, the Gloster gets a few more features than the Kodiaq, like ADAS, 64 colours of ambient lighting, massage function and suchlike.

Toyota Fortuner

Launched in January 2021, the Toyota Fortuner facelift is available in two engine options: A 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor that develops 164bhp/245Nm and a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 201bhp/420Nm and 500Nm with an automatic transmission. Not to forget, the rugged SUV also comes with a 4x4 system.

Toyota offers reasonable features in the Fortuner but nothing overwhelming as either the Kodiaq or the Gloster. Surprisingly, it misses out on many modern-day features. However, the Fortuner is a famed off-roader. Meanwhile, the Toyota SUV is only available in a seven-seat layout.

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra launched the BS6 Alturas G4 in May 2020, and it is powered by a 2,157cc, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. This motor generates 178bhp/420Nm and is linked to a 4x4 system. Moreover, Mahindra offers the SUV in a single seven-seat layout option.

The Alturas comes with a lot of features such as nine airbags, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, powered driver seat with memory function, electronic parking brake, premium Nappa leather upholstery for seats, an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera setup, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and suchlike. In a nutshell, Mahindra offers more or less similar features like the Kodiaq and Fortuner.

Apart from the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner and the Mahindra Alturas G4, the Kodiaq competes against the Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroën C5 Aircross.