Mahindra Scorpio, Thar, Bolero Neo, and Marazzo get a price hike of up to Rs 52,000

- Mahindra XUV700 gets the highest price revision

- Prices of XUV300 remain unchanged

Mahindra is yet another car manufacturer to have hiked the prices of its models from 2022. We have compiled the quantum of price hike the Bolero Neo, Marazzo, Scorpio, and the Thar gets in the new year. Read on to know the details.

Starting with the Marazzo, the MPV offering from the Indian carmaker can be had with a single 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces 121bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. The Marazzo is offered in both seven and eight-seat layouts across three variants. All the variants receive a price revision. The prices have been increased by up to Rs 43,559 that vary depending upon the trim one chooses.

The newly launched Mahindra XUV700 gets the highest hike of the lot. While the petrol variants get expensive between Rs 46,000 to Rs 75,000, the diesel versions get a hike of almost Rs 81,000. It is to be noted that the quantum of increase varies from variant to variant.

The Bolero Neo was the recent addition made to the automaker’s portfolio last year. Available in four trims – N4, N8, N10, and N10 (O), the price increase levied on the rear-wheel-drive SUV range between Rs 21,995 to Rs 34,545.

While the Thar has been around for well over a year now, the waiting period for the SUV still soars from 10 to 12 months. And the SUV has received yet another price revision. This time the Thar gets costlier by up to Rs 44,970. The quantum of rising differs based on the variant and location.

Coming to the soon-to-be-replaced Scorpio, the SUV gets a hike stretching up to Rs 52,903. Meanwhile, both the variants of the Mahindra Alturas G4 are now dearer by Rs 7,500. To know about the ongoing discount offers in January 2022, click here.