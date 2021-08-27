CarWale
    MG ZS EV to get a smaller battery pack?

    Jay Shah

    660 Views
    MG ZS EV to get a smaller battery pack?

    - Could be fitted with a 40kWh battery

    - Expected to be introduced soon

    MG Motor India introduced the ZS EV in India last year followed by a subtle update in features early this year. Although the ZS EV takes the second spot on the sales chart after the Tata Nexon EV, this e-SUV packs in a battery pack and an electric range higher than the Nexon. Having said that, a recent document surfaced on the internet suggest that MG is looking to downsize the battery offered with the ZS. We tell you more about it.

    EV Car Charging Input Plug

    Presently, the ZS EV draws its power from a 44.5 kWh battery. As per the leaked certificate, the battery pack appears to be swapped with a smaller 40kWh unit, however, producing the same 141bhp and 353Nm of torque. This update may also help the carmaker to price the ZS competitively under Rs 20 lakh price range that is otherwise priced at Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The MG ZS EV is available in two variants – Excite and Exclusive. The feature highlights include projector headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable driver seat, an air purifier, heated ORVMs, a reverse parking camera, and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

    Meanwhile, MG has also revealed its upcoming mid-size SUV Astor. Essentially the ICE version of the ZS EV, the Astor will be equipped with a personal AI assistant and level two ADAS credentials and you can know more about it here.

    MG ZS EV Image
    MG ZS EV
    ₹ 21.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
