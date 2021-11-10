New Maruti Suzuki Baleno spied sans camouflage; gets cosmetic updates

- Expected to be launched in 2022

- Will get cosmetic upgrades inside out

A few months into development, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno has finally been spotted sans camouflage. With the black sheets off, the refreshed Baleno can now be seen with the updated façade. Let’s have a detailed look at the changes.

The premium hatchback offering from Maruti Suzuki will get subtle but noticeable exterior styling. The front grille is wider and merges into the headlamp units. Concurrently, the headlamp units are new as well that looks sleeker and also get a revised design for the DRLs. The front bumpers have also been reprofiled with the secondary grille now stretching up to the new fog lamp housing. Overall, these changes make the new Baleno look fresh and stylish over the outgoing model.

The posterior has also been reworked with the LED tail lamps now getting a split setup. The reflectors have been moved up next to the number plate recess. Apart from this, the updated Baleno is also expected to get a new design for the alloy wheels and you can know more about it here.

Based on the previous sightings of the test mule, the refreshed Baleno will get a revamped interior. It is likely to get a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a new D-cut steering wheel, repositioned centre air-con vents, and new controls for the HVAC system. To know more about the Baleno facelift, click here.

Mechanically, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will continue with the same petrol engine. The 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine is tuned to produce 82bhp and 113Nm of torque while the Dual Jet derivative puts out an additional 7bhp. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a CVT unit.